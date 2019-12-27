2020 Celebration Service to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Brother Michael Robinson

New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 400 Northwest Ninth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will host the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Service on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. The service will be sponsored by the Zeta Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

This year’s celebration will include a musical extravaganza with selections from The Voices of New Mount Olive Baptist Church, Director Kenny Smith. The Reverend Frank Kennedy, Jr., Executive Pastor of New Mt. Olive Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.

Pastor Frank Kennedy, Jr., has served with great efficacy in ministry in various capacities, and embodies a passion for preaching and teaching people how to apply the Word of God in their everyday lives. With over 25 years of Pastoral experience, he has been instrumental in promoting change through the word of God. Presently, he serves as the Executive Pastor New Mount Olive Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Marcus D. Davidson.

Pastor Kennedy is a native of Holt, Alabama, and was called into the ministry at an early age. He officially validated his ministerial calling through formal education and obtained his Associate of Divinity in 1991 from Samford University; completed his Bachelor of General Studies in Biblical Studies in 1992 from Samford University; and obtained a Master of Divinity from Samford University, Beeson School of Divinity in Birmingham, Alabama in 2000. He is presently a Doctoral student at Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia.

He has served as Instructor and Lecturer of Biblical Studies for the Community School of Theology; Alabama Baptist State Convention, and the Bowen East District Congress of Christian Education. His prior professional affiliations include the following: Instructor for Selma University (Lanett, AL Extension); President of the Board of Directors- Chambers County Boys & Girls Club; Assistant to President of the Alabama Baptist State Convention as well as Assistant Executive Director of the Missions & Evangelism for the Alabama Baptist State Convention; Selected to the Alumnus Advisory Board of Beeson Divinity School; Founder of “Keepers of the Flame” Marriage Enrichment Ministry; and Founder of “Mentoring through Mission,” a ministry founded to mentor and nurture teenagers.

Pastor Kennedy and Dr. Marcus D. Davidson are co-authors of the newly released publication of “The Power of Leadership”.

Pastor Kennedy has been and remains happily married to Denise Kennedy for over 28 years and has two daughters, Lachasity and Cierro.

The annual celebration service is in recognition of the magnificent works of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. King’s noble precepts and ideals regarding equal rights, privileges and love for all mankind led to the Congressional Declaration of January 15th as a National Holiday in his honor. The public is invited to attend this inspirational and educational program.

For further information, please contact the Church at (954) 463-5126 or Brother Michael A. Robinson at (954) 831- 7258.