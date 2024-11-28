7 new African American lawmakers join Congress, strengthening diversity and representation

By Ashlee Banks, Special to the AFRO

As the 119th sesion of Congress prepares to convene in January, the Democratic Party is set to welcome 22 newly elected officials, marking a significant moment in the ongoing evolution of the legislative body. Among these fresh faces, seven are Black representatives, reflecting a growing diversity within the party and its commitment to representing a broader spectrum of the American populace.

The incoming members come from various backgrounds and regions, bringing with them a range of experiences and perspectives. Their election has been seen as a response to the challenges and issues facing their constituents, including economic inequality, healthcare access, and social justice. These new representatives will join the existing Democratic Caucus, aiming to advance their party’s agenda and address the pressing needs of their communities.

The inclusion of seven Black members is particularly noteworthy, as it highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance representation for communities of color within the halls of Congress. Senator-elect Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and U.S. Representative-elects Lateefah Simon (D-Calif.-12), Wesley Bell (D-Mo.-1), Sylvester Turner (D-Texas-18), Cleo Fields (D-La.-6), Herb Conaway (D-N.J.-3) and Shomari Figures (D-Ala.-2) will all be sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2025, along with the other members of the freshman class. Their voices are expected to play a crucial role in discussions around race, equity and justice, as well as in shaping policies that address systemic disparities.

Representative-elect Simon, a passionate advocate for civil rights and social justice, is eager to make an immediate impact when she assumes her role in the House next year. During a visit to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 21, the legally blind soon-to-be congresswoman expressed her readiness to serve her constituents effectively. Simon’s commitment to addressing the needs of her community reflects her dedication to advocating for equity and inclusion. As she prepares for her new position, she aims to prioritize issues that matter most to those she represents and ensuring their voices are heard in Congress.

“Nancy Pelosi told me; we must work and not be menacing. I greatly take that as a goal of mine to be a real leader in this freshman class and work not only across the aisle, work in my party, but work as Americans,” said the California lawmaker. “That’s what we’ve got to do.”

Although Simon is concerned with the direction that the country is going in, she believes that she can help make a difference.

“I believe so deeply as I always have in our ability to make our case,” said Simon. “I promised myself as a Democrat to be the Democrat who wants to do the hard work. I also studied, my whole life, the history of Shirley Chisholm–that’s her legacy and I plan on holding it and making them proud.”

Bell, who currently serves as St. Louis’s prosecuting attorney, will succeed U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. In a statement obtained by the AFRO, Bell emphasized that St. Louis residents voted for him seeking a “bright future” and “greater opportunity,” reflecting their desire for positive change and progress in the community.

“During my campaign, I promised to serve the First District with integrity, transparency and accountability. I recommit myself to that promise and pledge to always remember who sent me to Congress to fight for them,” said Bell. “We must build an economy that works for everyone, protect our rights and freedoms and make sure that America remains on the forward journey towards building a more perfect union.”

“I’m ready to get to work.”