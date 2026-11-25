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’Tis the Season’ in Pompano Beach!

Submitted by Samatha Rojas

Swan Communications. Inc

POMPANO BEACH, FL — ’Tis the Season’ to celebrate, connect, and make memories in Pompano Beach! The City is welcoming the holiday season with a festive lineup and putting the spotlight on four special holiday experiences: the spectacular Light Up MLK for the Holidays, the inspiring theatrical production of Black Nativity, the festive Untapped Tree Lighting Ceremony in historic Old Town, and the Green Market Holiday Edition, where shoppers can discover unique gifts and support local makers.

Together, these signature events showcase the cultural richness and community spirit that make Pompano Beach such a special place to celebrate the season while offering live performances, family-friendly activities, shopping experiences, and cherished community traditions taking place throughout November and December.

From the sights and sounds of the City of Pompano Beach’s holiday favorites from Light Up MLK to the moving gospel music and theatrical storytelling of Black Nativity, residents and visitors are invited to experience the magic of the season across the city.

Whether enjoying our Green Market Holiday Edition, gathering for about Untapped tree lighting, celebrating Hanukkah, dancing in an ugly sweater, or watching dozens of brightly decorated boats cruise along the Intracoastal, there are countless opportunities to embrace the spirit of the holidays.

Presented through a variety of City departments and community partnerships, this year’s holiday calendar offers something for every age and interest. Here’s a look at what’s coming up!

POMPANO BEACH ARTS: FOUR HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHTS

Light Up MLK for the Holidays

November 28 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM | FREE

Annie Adderly Gillis Park, 601 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Pompano Beach

The MLK corridor will come alive with music, lights, and holiday magic as the community gathers for an unforgettable evening celebrating creativity, connection, and joy. Guests can enjoy live performances, delicious bites, games, giveaways, and the much-anticipated ceremonial lighting that officially kicks off the holiday season in true Pompano style.

This free community celebration welcomes everyone to gather, connect, and experience the spirit of the season together.

Presented by the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department (Pompano Beach Arts).

Black Nativity

November 27–29 | Tickets: $55

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Experience the powerful music and storytelling of Black Nativity, an African-American interpretation of the Nativity story based on the acclaimed song-play by celebrated poet and playwright Langston Hughes.

The production recreates the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem, brought to life through vibrant African-inspired costumes and a stirring repertoire of traditional spirituals and gospel music. Blending African American cultural perspectives with the uplifting power of gospel, Black Nativity offers a moving and memorable theatrical experience.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, November 27 – 7:30 PM

Saturday, November 28 – 3:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 29 – 5:00 PM

Tickets: Purchase through Pompano Beach Arts at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

Untapped Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 4 | 6:00 PM | FREE

41 NE 1st Street, Old Town Pompano Beach

Old Town will sparkle with holiday magic as the community gathers for the annual Untapped Tree Lighting Ceremony! Taking place during Old Town Untapped, this special celebration invites residents and visitors to experience the excitement of the season in one of Pompano Beach’s most vibrant cultural districts. Enjoy the festive atmosphere, explore Old Town, and join in this beloved community tradition as the holiday season lights up downtown.

Green Market Holiday Edition

December 12 | 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Shop local and celebrate the season at the Green Market Holiday Edition! Browse fresh finds, handmade gifts, artisan goods, and unique specialty items while enjoying family-friendly activities and cheerful community fun. It’s the perfect opportunity to find something special for everyone on your holiday shopping list while supporting local businesses, artisans, and makers.

ADDITIONAL HOLIDAY FAVORITES

The celebrations continue throughout the season with an exciting variety of events and activities for the entire community.

December 3 | Yuletide on Atlantic | 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | FREE

Celebrate the season along Atlantic Boulevard at this beloved community tradition! Gather family and friends for an evening filled with festive holiday fun, seasonal cheer, and opportunities to enjoy the community atmosphere.

December 6 | Festival of Lights: A Hanukkah Celebration | 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM | FREE

Celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, with family, friends, and neighbors at the Palm Aire Gazebo. This special community gathering honors the rich traditions of Hanukkah, its message of hope, and the joy of coming together.

December 11 | 64th Annual Greater Pompano Beach Chamber of Commerce Holiday Boat Parade | 6:00 PM

One of South Florida’s most anticipated holiday traditions returns for its 64th year! More than 50 illuminated boats will cruise along the Intracoastal Waterway in celebration of this year’s theme, “A Party in the U.S.A.”

Spectators can enjoy the colorful procession and cheer on their favorite themed vessels as participants compete for the best-themed boat award. For those looking for an especially memorable experience, join the Greater Pompano Beach Chamber’s parade boat for $200 per person, which includes an open bar. The parade begins at 6:00 PM and will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

December 12 | Donuts with Santa | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM | $7 per person

Bring the family to the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center for a magical holiday morning with Santa! Enjoy delicious donuts, an interactive holiday game show, and a special visit from the jolly man himself. Tickets are $7 per person and go on sale November 2.

December 12 | Deck the Halls | 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM | FREE

The holiday fun continues with Deck the Halls, a special needs dance for individuals ages 13 and older with developmental disabilities. Hosted at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, this festive evening will feature music, dancing, and an Ugly Sweater Contest. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate inclusion, friendship, and holiday joy.

MAKE POMPANO BEACH PART OF YOUR HOLIDAY TRADITION!

With an exciting calendar of performances, cultural celebrations, shopping, music, and family-friendly festivities, Pompano Beach offers plenty of ways to make this holiday season memorable. From the vibrant cultural experiences presented by Pompano Beach Arts to cherished community traditions throughout the city, residents and visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars, invite friends and family, and join in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

For additional event information, registration, and ticket details, visit the City of Pompano Beach website at www.pompanobeachfl.gov and Pompano Beach Arts at www.pompanobeacharts.org.

About Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) initiative.