Advertisement

Veteran Broward Attorney Johnny McCray Jr. Questions Fairness of School District Disciplinary Process as Teachers Union President Raises Similar Concerns

By Bobby Henry, Sr.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Imagine working for the Broward County School District for 20 or 30 years, building a career, supporting your family, and helping educate children.

Then one day, you are accused of doing something wrong.

You are given about 20 minutes to explain your side of the story. When your time is up, you and your attorney must leave the room. But the investigators who worked on your case may be allowed to stay and answer additional questions.

Is that fair?

That is one of the questions longtime Broward County attorney Johnny L. McCray Jr. is asking Broward County Public Schools.

McCray has practiced law for more than 40 years and has spent approximately three decades representing school employees facing disciplinary action.

He believes the School District needs to change the way it investigates employees and decides whether they should be disciplined or fired.

His concerns come as Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco has also publicly questioned the District’s handling of employee disciplinary matters.

Although the two are addressing different cases, their concerns raise the same basic question:

Who makes sure school employees are treated fairly when their jobs and reputations are on the line?

Twenty Minutes to Defend a Career

When a school employee is accused of misconduct, the District may send the case to a group called the Professional Standards Committee, or PSC.

The Committee reviews the investigation and makes recommendations to the Superintendent about whether there is enough evidence to move forward with disciplinary action.

According to McCray, employees generally receive about 20 minutes to explain their side of the story.

They may speak for themselves or have an attorney or union representative speak for them.

But McCray says employees cannot ask Committee members questions, and Committee members do not question employees during their presentations.

Once the presentation is finished, the employee and representative must leave.

McCray questions whether 20 minutes is enough time to explain a complicated case that could cost someone a career.

What if the Committee misunderstands something?

What if the employee has evidence that has been overlooked?

What if one simple question could clear up a misunderstanding?

McCray believes employees should have a reasonable opportunity to answer questions and explain important facts before a recommendation is made.

Why Can Investigators Stay When Employees Must Leave?

One of McCray’s biggest concerns is what happens after employees leave the meeting.

He says investigators who worked on the case may remain available to answer questions from Committee members.

That means investigators could provide additional explanations while the employee and attorney are no longer present.

McCray believes that creates an unfair advantage.

For example, an employee might tell the Committee that an investigator failed to interview an important witness or misunderstood what happened.

After the employee leaves, the investigator might be asked to explain those concerns.

But what if the investigator’s answer is incorrect or incomplete?

The employee would not be there to challenge it.

McCray says employees should have the same opportunity to respond to important information that investigators are allowed to provide.

He also points to School Board Policy 4.9, which outlines how employee disciplinary matters should be handled.

According to the policy language cited by McCray, private Committee deliberations are limited to Committee members and the Superintendent’s legal representative.

That raises another question: Are investigators actually participating in private deliberations, or are they answering questions before those deliberations begin?

McCray believes the District should clearly explain what is taking place and make sure its own rules are being followed.

He says he challenged a similar practice years ago and that it was stopped for a period of time before being allowed again.

Should a Police Officer Lead the Committee?

McCray also questions the role of Sergeant Jeffrey Levine, whom he identifies as the person presiding over Professional Standards Committee meetings.

According to McCray, Levine works in the same school law enforcement organization associated with investigators who handle employee misconduct cases.

McCray wants to know whether someone connected to the investigating department should lead a Committee responsible for reviewing those investigations.

The District has reportedly explained that Levine does not vote on the Committee’s recommendations.

But McCray argues that someone does not have to vote to influence how a meeting is conducted.

The person leading a meeting may help determine how questions are handled, how information is presented, and how discussions move forward.

McCray emphasizes that he is not accusing Levine of wrongdoing simply because of his position.

His concern is whether the process appears independent and fair.

He believes the District should consider appointing someone who has no direct connection to the investigators.

An Employee Asks for an Attorney

McCray points to the experience of former District employee Shaune Cannon as another reason to examine the process.

According to McCray, Cannon reported that investigators came to his school and wanted to question him.

Cannon reportedly refused to meet without his attorney.

Cannon alleged that the investigators became upset and contacted Sergeant Levine, who later pressured him to cooperate without his attorney.

These allegations have not been independently established, and Levine and the School District should have an opportunity to respond.

McCray believes employees should understand when they have the right to an attorney or union representative and should not be improperly discouraged from seeking assistance.

What Happens When an Attorney Gets Sick?

Another case involved former school employee Courtney Jones.

McCray was scheduled to represent Jones before the Professional Standards Committee when he became unexpectedly ill with a stomach virus the day before the hearing.

He says he contacted the District and requested a short postponement.

According to McCray, the request was denied because postponements had to be requested at least 72 hours before the scheduled hearing.

McCray questioned how anyone could provide three days’ notice of an illness that happened suddenly.

He says the Committee went forward without him and recommended that Jones be terminated.

McCray later challenged the decision, arguing that Jones had not received a fair opportunity to present his defense through his attorney.

According to McCray, his objection was rejected.

He believes the District should allow reasonable exceptions to scheduling rules when genuine emergencies occur.

Another Employee Waits Outside

McCray also recalls representing employee Ron Thurston before the Committee.

After their presentation, McCray says he and Thurston were instructed to leave the room.

They waited in the hallway for approximately 20 minutes.

During that time, McCray says he did not see the investigators leave the room.

He acknowledges that he does not know exactly what was discussed inside.

But that uncertainty is part of his concern.

How can an employee know whether additional information was presented if there is no opportunity to hear it or respond?

McCray believes the District needs clear rules that prevent either side from gaining an unfair advantage.

Why Aren’t the Meetings Recorded?

Another concern is the lack of an official recording of the Committee proceedings.

School Board Policy 4.9 provides that Committee meetings and deliberations are not recorded.

McCray believes that should change.

He argues that recordings could help establish exactly what employees said, what investigators explained, and what information the Committee considered.

Without a reliable record, it may be difficult to settle disagreements about what happened during a meeting.

McCray acknowledges that later disciplinary proceedings may be recorded, but he believes the earlier Committee review is also important.

He says recording employee presentations and important exchanges with investigators would protect everyone involved, including the District itself.

Teachers Union President Raises Similar Concerns

McCray is not alone in questioning the School District’s handling of employee discipline.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco recently raised concerns following the termination of District procurement administrator Jennifer Andreu.

On October 13, 2026, the Broward County School Board voted 6–3 to terminate Andreu following an investigation involving technology purchasing practices.

Fusco publicly questioned whether proper procedures had been followed.

She stated, “This due process was not done accurately, it was not done right.”

According to an October 14 report by WSVN Channel 7, Fusco said her concerns extended beyond one employee.

She was worried about the rights of approximately 16,000 employees represented by the Broward Teachers Union.

Andreu was not a member of that union, but Fusco maintained that employee rights should be protected regardless of union membership.

Fusco also disputed her removal from the October 13 School Board meeting after Chair Sarah Leonardi determined that she was disrupting the proceedings.

Fusco indicated that she intended to pursue legal action over what she considered a violation of her First Amendment rights.

The School District defended its actions, maintaining that proper procedures were followed in Andreu’s case and that she had the right to pursue a formal administrative hearing.

The District also maintained that Fusco was removed because of repeated disruptions, not because of her viewpoint.

Although Fusco’s concerns involved a different disciplinary proceeding, both she and McCray are raising questions about whether employees are receiving fair treatment.

What Does School Board Policy Say?

School Board Policy 4.9 establishes the rules for handling employee disciplinary matters.

The Professional Standards Committee reviews investigations and makes recommendations concerning whether there is enough evidence to support disciplinary action.

The Committee does not make the final decision to fire an employee.

That authority rests with the Superintendent and, where applicable, the School Board.

The policy also allows employees to challenge disciplinary decisions through available legal or administrative procedures.

But McCray says the Committee’s recommendations carry significant weight.

Based on his years of experience, he believes the Superintendent generally accepts those recommendations.

That is why McCray says the Committee must carefully and independently review the evidence instead of simply accepting what investigators report.

He believes the Committee should serve as a safeguard against unfair or unsupported accusations.

District Says Policy Will Be Reviewed

McCray has written to School District officials outlining his concerns.

His complaints include the limited time employees receive to present their cases, the role of investigators during closed-door proceedings, the Committee’s leadership, the lack of recordings, and the refusal to postpone hearings during unexpected emergencies.

According to McCray, District General Counsel Kathy Dupuy-Bruno acknowledged his correspondence and indicated that Policy 4.9 would be reviewed.

McCray welcomes that response but believes the District should act sooner rather than later.

He is particularly concerned that employees may continue facing the same procedures while the review is underway.

What Changes Does McCray Want?

McCray is asking Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn and the Broward County School Board to consider several changes:

Give employees a reasonable opportunity to answer questions and explain their side of the story.

Do not allow investigators to provide important additional information without giving employees a chance to respond.

Appoint a Committee chairperson who is independent of the investigators.

Record employee presentations and important exchanges during Committee proceedings.

Allow reasonable postponements when emergencies occur.

Clearly explain employees’ rights to legal or union representation.

Suspend the disputed closed-door practice while Policy 4.9 is being reviewed.

McCray says these changes would not prevent the School District from investigating wrongdoing or disciplining employees when necessary.

Instead, he believes they would help ensure that decisions are based on accurate information and fair procedures.

Who Holds the School District Accountable?

Broward County Public Schools employs thousands of people, including teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, counselors, coaches, and support staff.

Many have dedicated much of their working lives to serving children and families.

When employees violate the rules, the District has a responsibility to investigate and take appropriate action.

But that responsibility must go hand in hand with treating employees fairly.

A person accused of wrongdoing is not automatically guilty.

And a process that could end someone’s career should give that person a meaningful opportunity to be heard.

McCray believes fairness should not depend on whether an employee can afford an attorney, belongs to a union, or holds an important position.

It should apply to everyone.

The concerns raised by McCray and Fusco deserve careful examination by School District leadership, not simply because of the individual cases involved, but because the procedures may affect thousands of employees.

The School District teaches students about fairness, honesty, responsibility, and respect.

Those same principles should guide the way it treats the people who work for it.

The bottom line is simple: Employees should be held accountable when they do wrong. But the School District must also be held accountable for making sure employees are treated fairly.

If an investigator can answer questions, why shouldn’t an employee have the opportunity to respond?

If a hearing can cost someone a job, why shouldn’t there be a reliable record of what happened?

And if an employee’s attorney becomes unexpectedly ill, why shouldn’t a reasonable postponement be considered?

These are questions that deserve clear answers.

For McCray, the issue is not about protecting employees who have done wrong. It is about protecting the rights of every employee to receive a fair hearing before a decision is made that could change their life.

Because when the people responsible for protecting fairness are themselves being questioned, someone must ask: WHO PROTECTS THE EMPLOYEES?