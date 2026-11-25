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The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is alerting residents to a scam in which criminals impersonate law enforcement officials and target families of recently arrested individuals, demanding money for bail, electronic monitoring devices and other court-related programs.

According to BSO, scammers pose as deputies, detectives, sergeants or other high-ranking law enforcement personnel. Some callers also claim to be pretrial specialists or representatives of government agencies to make their demands appear legitimate.

Investigators say the fraudsters use intimidation and urgency to pressure families into sending money, often claiming an immediate payment is necessary to secure a loved one’s release from jail or cover expenses related to their case.

The callers may demand money for bail or bond, electronic ankle monitors or diversion programs, typically directing victims to make payments through electronic services.

BSO is reminding the public that legitimate employees of the agency will never call residents to request payments through Zelle, Cash App, Venmo or other electronic payment platforms. The sheriff’s office also does not accept gift cards or electronic transfers over the phone to arrange an inmate’s release or cover pretrial program expenses.

Residents who receive suspicious calls from individuals claiming to represent law enforcement should hang up immediately and avoid sharing personal or financial information.

Authorities are also warning residents never to send money through payment applications, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, gift cards, ATMs or other electronic payment methods in response to these demands.

Instead, families should independently verify an individual’s arrest and custody status using official law enforcement resources rather than trusting information provided by an unsolicited caller.

Anyone wishing to confirm whether someone is in custody can contact the BSO Main Jail at 954-831-5900 or visit the agency’s official website at www.sheriff.org.

BSO is encouraging residents to share information about the scam with relatives, friends and caregivers, particularly older adults and other vulnerable individuals who may be more susceptible to these deceptive tactics.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call is encouraged to report it to law enforcement so investigators can document the attempted fraud.

Residents who believe they have fallen victim to the scam should contact their local law enforcement agency. Those living within BSO’s jurisdiction can report the incident through the sheriff’s office non-emergency number at (954) 764-HELP (4357).