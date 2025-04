Advertisement

Norma Bent Funeral service was held April 6 at Central Chapel.

Carolyn Davenport Funeral services will be held March 29th at Word of the Living God.

Jaqulyn Jackson Funeral Service was held April 4th at Event Center.

Martreal Mallary, Jr. Funeral services was held April 5th at Holy Faith Tabernacle.

Majorie J. Terry Funeral Services was held April 7th at A Good Shepherd’s Funeral Home South.