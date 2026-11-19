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On November 12, 2026, the City of Lauderhill made a heartfelt and historic tribute to one of its own. In a unanimous decision, the Lauderhill City Commission officially named the stadium and field at Lauderhill Sports Park in honor of former Commissioner Dr. Hayward J. Benson, Jr.

The occasion, titled “Honoring a Hero of Change Dedication Celebration,” was more than a naming ceremony. It was a celebration of a life devoted to service, leadership, education, and making a difference in the lives of others.

For 15 years, Dr. Benson faithfully served the City of Lauderhill as a Councilman and Commissioner. His dedication extended far beyond public office. He was a champion for education, a mentor, a community leader, and a man whose commitment to uplifting others left a lasting imprint on the community he loved.

Surrounded by family, friends, community leaders, and representatives of organizations that shared in his journey, the ceremony was filled with emotion, gratitude, and pride. Among those present were members of Saint Helen Catholic Church and School and the Kiwanis Club of Central Broward, where Dr. Benson proudly served as a charter member.

Earlier in 2026, Dr. Benson was also recognized as a Lauderhill Black History “Hero of Change,” further acknowledging the meaningful contributions he has made throughout his lifetime.

Today, his name will forever be connected to a place where young people gather to learn, grow, compete, dream, and discover their potential.

And perhaps that is one of the most beautiful tributes of all.

A stadium can carry a name, but a legacy lives in the hearts of the people whose lives have been touched along the way.

Dr. Hayward J. Benson, Jr., your years of service, your dedication to education, and your love for community will not be forgotten.

May every game played, every young athlete who steps onto that field, and every dream inspired there serve as a reminder that true leadership is not measured only by the positions we hold, but by the lives we touch and the difference we leave behind.

Congratulations, Dr. Benson. Your legacy is now part of Lauderhill’s history, and your impact will continue to inspire generations to come. ❤️

Some honors celebrate a moment. Others preserve a lifetime of purpose. This one does both.