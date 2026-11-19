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By Jabari Bovell

Have you ever wanted to get out of the house, hang out with your friends, and just enjoy being a teenager, but couldn’t figure out where to go? I know I’m not the only one who’s experienced this. It seems like nowadays, there aren’t many places for teenagers to hang out without having to spend money.

Think about it. We have school, we have home, but where’s that third place where we can just be ourselves?

A “third place” is somewhere outside of home and school or work where people can socialize, relax, and build connections. These places can include parks, recreation centers, libraries, and other community spaces.

But here’s my question: Are communities doing enough to make these places welcoming for teenagers?

Growing up in South Florida, I’ve noticed that finding something fun to do isn’t always as simple as people make it seem. Sure, we have malls, restaurants, and entertainment centers, but most of those places require money. And let’s be realistic, not every teenager has money to spend every weekend.

Sometimes we just want somewhere to sit, laugh, talk, play games, and enjoy time with our friends without feeling like we’re bothering somebody.

What makes this even more interesting is how often adults encourage teenagers to get outside and stay off their phones. But when we actually want to go somewhere, what options do we have?

I believe cities should invest more in youth-friendly spaces. Imagine having community centers with gaming rooms, music studios, creative workshops, movie nights, and activities designed specifically for teenagers.

Not only would these spaces give young people something positive to do, but they could also help us discover talents, build friendships, and become more involved in our communities.

And teenagers should have a say in what those spaces look like. After all, who better to explain what young people need than young people themselves?

I’m not saying every city needs to build some huge entertainment center. Sometimes something as simple as keeping a recreation center accessible, organizing free events, or creating a welcoming place to gather could make a difference.

As a high school senior preparing for the next chapter of my life, I think about the younger generation coming behind me. What kind of community experiences will they have? Will they have places to make memories, or will their only options be staying home or spending money?

Our communities should be places where young people feel included, not overlooked.

Because teenagers deserve more than just somewhere to go. We deserve somewhere to belong.