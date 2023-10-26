A mother whose 6-year-old child was tragically killed in an alleged anti-Muslim attack

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

 

A mother whose 6-year-old child was tragically killed in an alleged anti-Muslim attack near Chicago has been released from the hospital. She had endured a horrifying ordeal, being stabbed over a dozen times. The incident was a disturbing act of violence that targeted her family based on their religious identity. The attack resulted in the loss of her young child’s life, leaving the community in shock and mourning. The mother’s release from the hospital is a small step towards recovery, but the emotional scars from this heinous crime will undoubtedly last a lifetime. This incident highlights the urgent need for tolerance and combating hate crimes.

 

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson 

 

 

 

