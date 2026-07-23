A Table Prepared

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Ain’t That VHIT

By Von C. Howard

Not long ago, I received an unexpected invitation to attend a dinner on behalf of someone else. It wasn’t something I had planned for, and it certainly wasn’t a room full of people I already knew. Still, the opportunity presented itself, and I agreed to go.

When I arrived, I quickly realized this dinner was different. Around the table sat individuals from many walks of life. Some were professionals whose careers looked nothing like mine. Others carried wisdom shaped by life experiences that only time can teach. The backgrounds were different, the perspectives were different, and the stories represented in the room were just as varied.

Yet despite our differences, we all shared something in common.

We had each been given a seat at the same table.

As the evening unfolded, I began reflecting on what the table truly represented. Tables have always held a certain kind of power. Families gather around tables to share meals and reconnect. Communities gather around tables to discuss challenges and seek solutions. Some of the most meaningful conversations, decisions, and relationships begin when people come together around a table.

But the real power of the table is not the table itself, it’s the chairs that surround it.

A table by itself is simply furniture. It gains purpose when people pull up chairs and take their seats. When individuals from different experiences sit together and exchange ideas, something powerful begins to happen. Collaboration forms. Perspectives expand. Understanding grows.

That evening reminded me that every seat at the table represents something. Each chair carries a voice, a story, and a perspective shaped by life. No one seat was more important than the next. The strength of the table came from the collective presence of everyone sitting there and the willingness to share and listen.

Simply being invited to sit there, even on behalf of someone else, was inspiring.

It also reminded me of one of the most powerful tables ever described in Scripture: The Last Supper. When Jesus sat with His disciples, each person at that table had a role to play in the story that would unfold. They were different in personality and strength. Some were bold, others uncertain. One would deny Him, and another would betray Him.

Yet every seat had purpose.

None of those chairs were filled by accident.

That moment reminds us that the power of the table is not found in one person alone, but in the collective presence of everyone seated there together.

It also teaches us something important about our own lives. Wherever we find ourselves seated, whether in a meeting, a community gathering, a church setting, or an unexpected dinner, we should recognize the significance of our presence. Our seat often represents more than just ourselves. It reflects the experiences we carry and the perspective we bring.

And just as someone once made room for us, we should always be willing to prepare space for someone else.

There will always be another chair to pull up.

Another voice to welcome.

Another story to hear.

Because the most meaningful tables are not only prepared for those already sitting there, but they are also always being prepared for the next person who belongs, even unexpectedly.