Lauderdale Lakes Resident Xavier Snell to Be Honored with Proclamation on 65th Birthday

Advertisement

LAUDERHILL, FL — The City of Lauderhill will honor longtime Broward County resident Xavier Snell with a proclamation on July 22, 2026, in recognition of his lifelong dedication to faith, family, education, and community service as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

A Broward County resident for 65 years, Snell received his education through Broward County Public Schools before continuing his studies at Southwestern Christian College in Terrell, Texas. Throughout his life, he has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving others while making a lasting impact on the community he proudly calls home.

Snell began his professional career as Director of Dillard Park Daycare Learning Center, where his passion for educating and nurturing young children led him to become the center’s owner on March 26, 2002. Under his leadership, the daycare provided quality early childhood education and positively influenced generations of children and families throughout Broward County.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Snell has remained a devoted member of Golden Heights Church for many years. He has faithfully served as Song Leader and has participated in numerous outreach ministries, including feeding the hungry, assisting senior citizens, and supporting individuals and families in need. His unwavering faith and servant’s heart have earned him the admiration and respect of those whose lives he has touched.

Family has always been at the center of Snell’s life. He is the proud father of six children and grandfather of seven grandchildren, with another grandchild expected soon. His legacy of love, guidance, generosity, and strong Christian values continues to inspire both his family and the broader community.

Known for his kindness, humility, and willingness to help others, Snell is widely recognized as a compassionate listener, trusted friend, and respected community leader. Whether mentoring young people, supporting neighbors, or answering the call to serve, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of others.

The City of Lauderdale Lakes proclamation recognizes Snell’s decades of faithful service, exemplary leadership, and meaningful contributions to Broward County. The honor celebrates not only his accomplishments but also the lasting influence he has had on countless individuals through his dedication, integrity, and selfless service.

As family, friends, church members, and community leaders gather to celebrate this milestone birthday, they will also celebrate a man whose life reflects the values of compassion, service, and faith.

As the saying goes, “A life lived in service to others is a life that leaves an everlasting legacy.” Xavier Snell’s life is a testament to that enduring truth.