Gloria Carter Robinson: A Faithful Keeper of History and Community

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By the Westside Gazette

The Broward County community is mourning the loss of one of its quiet but powerful champions. Gloria Carter Robinson, who transitioned on July 15, 2026, at the age of 85, leaves behind a remarkable legacy of service, scholarship, and unwavering commitment to preserving the rich history of Fort Lauderdale’s northwest community.

As one of the founding members of the Trailblazers of Broward County, Gloria Robinson helped build an organization dedicated to uncovering, preserving, and sharing the stories that shaped one of South Florida’s most historic African American communities. Founded in 2007 by the late Beauregard Cummings and the late Mary Black Rizor, Trailblazers has become one of Broward County’s most respected history-seeking, culture-keeping organizations, bringing to life the people, places, and events that helped define the northwest quadrant of Fort Lauderdale.

Today, with the passing of Gloria Robinson, Trailblazers mourns the loss of another of its founding pillars. With Cummings, Rizor, and now Robinson all having transitioned, the organization has lost three of the visionaries whose passion, knowledge, and dedication laid the foundation for preserving a history that might otherwise have been forgotten. Their collective work ensures that generations to come will know the stories of those who built this community.

From its earliest days, Gloria stood among Trailblazers’ most loyal and dedicated supporters.

Whether researching forgotten stories, verifying historical facts, or supporting community events, she believed history deserved to be told with integrity and authenticity. Those who worked alongside her remember a woman who insisted that every historical account be carefully documented and confirmed by those who lived it, ensuring that future generations would inherit truth and not folklore.

Her fingerprints are found throughout many of Trailblazers’ most significant accomplishments, including the unveiling of the Sankofa Monument on Sistrunk Boulevard in March 2016. The monument honors the early Black settlers who traveled along Henry Flagler’s railroad route and laid the foundation for what would become the vibrant northwest quadrant of Fort Lauderdale.

For nearly two decades, Gloria faithfully served as the organization’s treasurer, a position she held from its inception until stepping down just one year ago. Her stewardship reflected not only sound financial management but also an unwavering belief in Trailblazers’ mission to preserve the community’s heritage.

Her dedication earned her one of the organization’s highest distinctions, the honored Beauregard Cummings Membership Status, a recognition reserved for members whose extraordinary commitment has left an enduring mark on Trailblazers and on the community it serves.

Those who knew Gloria understood that her contributions extended far beyond balancing books or attending meetings. She possessed an extraordinary sense of responsibility to the truth. She strongly believed that the history of Fort Lauderdale’s Black community should be carefully researched, thoroughly documented, and verified through the voices and memories of longtime residents. Her commitment helped preserve stories that had too often been overlooked, omitted, or erased from the historical record.

But Gloria Robinson’s influence reached well beyond historical preservation.

She embodied the spirit of community. Her life reflected fellowship, humility, compassion, and an abiding love for her neighbors. She understood that preserving history was more than recording names and dates, it was protecting identity, honoring sacrifice, and ensuring that those who built the community would never be forgotten.

As family and friends celebrate her life, they also celebrate a woman whose steadfast faith and servant’s heart touched countless lives. Her passing leaves a void, but her example leaves a challenge.

Gloria Carter Robinson’s life reminds us that communities are strengthened by those willing to serve without seeking recognition. The mantle now passes to a new generation to carry forward the vision first established by Beauregard Cummings, Mary Black Rizor, and Gloria Robinson to seek the truth, preserve the culture, and ensure that the history of Broward County’s Black pioneers is never lost.

The Trailblazers of Broward County have lost another founding pillar, but the foundation these three visionaries built remains strong. Their work lives on in every story told, every landmark preserved, every child who learns the history of their community, and every resident inspired to protect the legacy of those who came before.

The Westside Gazette extends its heartfelt condolences to her husband, George Robinson, her family, the members of the Trailblazers of Broward County, and the many friends and neighbors whose lives were enriched by her wisdom, kindness, and faithful service.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18