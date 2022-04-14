After federal health regulators declared that a bigger number of patients will be able to receive fourth doses

April 14, 2022
After federal health regulators declared that a bigger number of patients will be able to receive fourth doses of the two messenger RNA Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, more people will be able to have second Covid-19 booster shots. Adults 50 and older who have had three previous mRNA doses are eligible for a second booster if it has been at least four months since the first. Four months after their previous booster, anyone who had two doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination can receive an extra mRNA dose.

 

