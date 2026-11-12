Amendment 3 Has Passed, But Do We Really Understand What It Means?

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By Attorney Johnny McCray

Community Commentary

Recently, I attended a town hall meeting sponsored by Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Pompano Beach, under the leadership of Dr. Micah C. T. Sims. The meeting provided an opportunity for members of our community to come together following the November 3 election to discuss the election results, the challenges facing our community, and how we position ourselves to continue making progress.

During the discussion, a question arose concerning Amendment 3, which was approved by Florida voters. As we discussed the amendment, I became concerned that some members of our community may not fully understand what it means, particularly as it relates to the payment of property taxes.

I left the meeting believing that this was a matter worthy of further discussion and that I should take a few minutes to share some information with our community.

My purpose in writing this article is not to debate whether Amendment 3 should have passed. The voters have spoken. My concern is that our citizens, particularly our senior citizens and those who have worked hard to purchase and maintain their homes, understand what the amendment does and, equally important, what it does not do.

I am particularly concerned that some homeowners might mistakenly believe that the passage of Amendment 3 means they will no longer be required to pay property taxes.

That is simply not the case.

What Did Florida Voters Approve?

On November 3, 2026, Florida voters approved Amendment 3, which makes significant changes to the state’s property tax laws.

The amendment increases the homestead exemption for property taxes other than those imposed by school districts.

Beginning in 2027, the exemption will increase to $150,000. In 2028, it will increase to $250,000, with adjustments for inflation beginning in 2029.

A homestead exemption reduces the assessed value of a person’s primary residence that is subject to certain property taxes. It does not mean that the government is giving homeowners $150,000 or $250,000.

More importantly, it does not mean that every homeowner will stop paying property taxes.

School district property taxes remain in effect. Homeowners may also continue to be responsible for certain assessments and other charges included on their property tax bills.

Let me emphasize something that I believe is extremely important.

Amendment 3 does not eliminate all property taxes in Florida.

The amendment also does not eliminate property taxes already owed for 2026. Its changes take effect January 1, 2027.

Homeowners must continue to review their property tax bills and pay whatever amounts are legally owed.

Why Is This Important to Our Community?

For many families in the African American community, homeownership represents much more than the ownership of a house.

It represents years of sacrifice, financial discipline, and the opportunity to establish something of lasting value for future generations.

Many of our parents and grandparents worked extraordinarily hard to purchase their homes. Some worked two jobs. Others denied themselves certain comforts because they understood the importance of owning property.

For many of these families, their homes represent their most valuable financial asset.

We cannot afford to allow confusion about Amendment 3 to place those investments in jeopardy.

A homeowner who mistakenly believes that property taxes have been eliminated and fails to pay taxes that remain legally due could face serious consequences, including penalties, interest, and ultimately the possible loss of the property through the tax deed process.

That is a situation we should do everything possible to prevent.

What About Our Senior Citizens?

I am particularly concerned about our senior citizens, many of whom are retired and living on fixed incomes.

Even those who have paid off their mortgages continue to face rising insurance premiums, maintenance expenses, utility costs, and property taxes.

For these individuals, Amendment 3 may provide some welcome financial relief.

However, the amount of that relief will depend upon several factors, including the assessed value of the home, the applicable tax rates, and the exemptions for which the homeowner qualifies.

Senior citizens should also determine whether they qualify for additional property tax exemptions available under Florida law.

The important thing is that homeowners obtain accurate information rather than rely upon what they may have heard from others.

What About People Who Rent Their Homes?

Another matter that deserves our attention is the effect of Amendment 3 on renters.

The increased homestead exemption directly benefits qualifying individuals who own and occupy their homes as their permanent residences.

Individuals who rent their homes do not receive that exemption.

Although Amendment 3 also changes the limitation on annual assessment increases for certain non-homestead properties, there is no guarantee that any resulting tax savings will be passed along to renters.

This is particularly important because many families in our community do not own their homes.

We should be mindful that a reduction in property taxes for homeowners does not necessarily translate into a reduction in housing expenses for renters.

What About the Services Our Communities Depend Upon?

There is another aspect of Amendment 3 that deserves our attention.

Property taxes are an important source of revenue for local governments.

These revenues help support services such as police and fire protection, roads, parks, libraries, infrastructure, and other community programs.

Supporters of Amendment 3 have argued that homeowners deserve financial relief, particularly given the rising costs associated with owning and maintaining a home.

That concern is understandable.

At the same time, opponents have expressed concern that the reduction in property tax revenues could create financial difficulties for local governments and potentially affect the services upon which residents depend.

Those concerns also deserve consideration.

As the amendment is implemented, our county and municipal governments will be required to address important budgetary questions.

This is where continued community involvement becomes so important.

We cannot afford to become interested in government only during election season.

We must remain informed and involved when decisions are being made concerning the allocation of public resources and the services provided to our neighborhoods.

What Should Homeowners Do Now?

I would encourage every homeowner to take the time to understand how Amendment 3 may affect his or her property.

Do not assume that you are no longer required to pay property taxes.

Review your property tax bill carefully.

Contact the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office to make certain that you are receiving the exemptions for which you qualify.

If you have questions concerning the payment of your property taxes, contact the Broward County Tax Collector’s Office.

And perhaps most importantly, do not ignore any official notice concerning your property taxes.

There is nothing embarrassing about asking questions. Property tax laws can be complicated, and even individuals who have owned their homes for many years may not fully understand how their taxes are calculated.

An Informed Community Is a Stronger Community

I began this article by referring to the town hall meeting sponsored by Bethel AME Church in Pompano Beach under the leadership of Dr. Micah C. T. Sims.

I appreciate the church’s willingness to provide a forum where members of our community could come together to discuss matters affecting our future.

It was during that discussion that I was reminded of how important it is for us to continue educating one another about issues that directly affect our families and our financial well-being.

Elections have consequences, but our responsibilities as citizens do not end when the votes are counted.

Whether we supported or opposed Amendment 3, it is now part of Florida’s constitutional framework. Our responsibility is to understand it, take advantage of whatever benefits may be available, and remain attentive to its effects upon our communities.

I would encourage our churches, neighborhood associations, civic organizations, and other community leaders to help educate residents, particularly our senior citizens, about these changes.

We should never allow misinformation or misunderstanding to place someone’s home or financial security at risk.

Our community has made too much progress, and too many sacrifices have been made by those who came before us, for us to be careless about protecting what we have worked so hard to achieve.

Knowledge is important. Understanding is essential. And protecting what we have built must remain a priority.

Attorney Johnny L. McCray., Jr., is a South Florida attorney and longtime community advocate.