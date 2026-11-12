Why Are We So Afraid to Be Beginners?

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By Jabari Bovell

Everybody wants to be successful, but nobody wants to look like a beginner. We see people becoming famous, starting businesses, accomplishing amazing things, and living out their dreams. But what we don’t always see is where they started. Before someone became great at something, they had to be willing to start somewhere. As a teenager, I have noticed how much pressure my generation puts on us to be good at everything right away. We worry about making mistakes, embarrassing ourselves, or having someone judge us. Sometimes, we become so afraid of what others might think that we never even give ourselves a chance. But how can we discover what we are capable of if we are too afraid to try?

Social media makes this even harder. We scroll through Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms watching people our age accomplish things that seem impossible. We see their success, but we don’t always see their struggles, mistakes, or the time they spend learning. We end up comparing our beginning to someone else’s progress, forgetting that everyone has their own journey and learns at a different pace. I can relate to this through my own experiences with writing and podcasting. When I first started, I didn’t know everything about interviewing people, asking meaningful questions, or putting my thoughts into words. There were things I had to learn along the way, and honestly, I am still learning today. Every interview, article, and new opportunity teaches me something. I have learned that growth does not happen overnight. It takes practice, patience, and the willingness to keep showing up.

One thing I have come to understand is that making mistakes does not mean you are not good enough. It means you are learning. We sometimes expect ourselves to have everything figured out before we even begin, but life does not work that way. You cannot become a great writer without writing your first article, and you cannot become a confident speaker without finding the courage to speak for the first time. I also believe God does not expect us to have every answer from the beginning. Sometimes He places opportunities in front of us that challenge us, not because we are already prepared, but because there is something we are meant to learn. We may not understand the entire journey, but that does not mean we should be afraid to take the first step. Sometimes faith means trusting the process even when we are still figuring things out.

I wish more people understood how important encouragement can be when someone is trying something new. Instead of laughing at someone for making a mistake, why not help them improve? Instead of telling someone they are not good at something, why not remind them that they are still learning? We all started somewhere, and nobody should feel embarrassed for trying. To every teenager reading this, I want you to remember one thing: You do not have to be perfect to begin. You just have to be willing to begin.

Whether you want to start a podcast, learn an instrument, become an entrepreneur, write a book, or try something completely outside your comfort zone, give yourself permission to grow. Do not let the fear of other people’s opinions stop you from discovering your own potential. You may surprise yourself with what you can accomplish when you finally give yourself a chance. As I continue through my senior year and prepare for the next chapter of my life, I realize there will always be something new to learn. I will not have every answer, and I will not be good at everything on my first attempt. But I am learning to be okay with that. Every new experience gives me another opportunity to become better than I was yesterday. At the end of the day, being a beginner is nothing to be ashamed of. It means you had the courage to step into something unfamiliar. It means you are willing to learn, grow, and discover what is possible.

Remember, the person you dream of becoming may be waiting on the other side of the very first step you are afraid to take. So, start somewhere, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to let yourself grow.