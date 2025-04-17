Advertisement

“Purveyors of ignorance and racism are far more dangerous to Democracy because they can ignite the rage and hatred of thousands.” John Johnson II 04/15/25

By John Johnson II

America is widely known for having created its own dangerous cocktails. No, these cocktails have nothing to do with drinking alcohol. Specifically, this American cocktail is comprised of ignorance and a double shot of racism. However, both ignorance and racism can cause negative consequences. Those who choose to consume America’s Dangerous Cocktail can be motivated to engage in interpersonal racism, such as bullying, verbal harassment, and even physical violence.

It is appropriate to give America’s dangerous cocktail a name of its own. So, let us simply call it “ADC.” Rep. Majorie Green of Georgia once suggested that Muslims do not belong in government. Had she consumed “ADC?”

Unfortunately, “ADC” is continuously broadcast across America on multiple TV and social media platforms. Furthermore, it is provided in various settings, such as bars, sports arenas, tailgate parties, and church services.

The former Ebony Magazine once posted photos of Black people hung or burned alive immediately after Southern church services. This allowed church members and their children to personally watch these gruesome lynchings. Was this church sermon spiked with “ADC?”

This same magazine reported that church attendees collected chard body parts or snapped photos to make postcards. The sad news is there is no age limit barring minors from hearing and consuming “ADC.”

However, due to ADC’s side effects on individuals, the federal government and pharmaceutical companies should require full disclosure to all consumers. Regrettably, the FBI is not always able to apprehend every individual who has overdosed on “ADC” and decides to commit a heinous act.

It is also equally important to be aware of and able to identify those leaders and individuals who are committed to serving “ADC,” no matter the location or occasion. Contemplate for a moment: Who might you consider to be a notorious purveyor of “ADC?”

The behaviors of David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and Cody Balmer, recently charged with setting ablaze Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro’s mansion, are prime examples of consumers of “ADC.” If not, they may have suffered a psychological meltdown.

Nevertheless, “ADC” remains one of our nation’s most lethal domestic threats to Democracy.

Be careful who you listen to and watch; they may serve “ADC.”

YOU BE THE JUDGE!