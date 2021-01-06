America’s Democracy Survives Republican’s Attempted Policide

By John Johnson II

America’s democracy has never faced an insidious attack from a defeated incumbent president and members of his own political party, until the past 2020, presidential election. Their tactics to overturn Joe Biden’s election as America’s 46th President, should appropriately be labeled a “Policide.” Why this label? It describes the intentional actions of some Republicans who threaten our democracy.

They’ve refused to accept every defeat of their tactics, which included multiple lawsuits, by State Courts, as well as the Supreme Court. This attempted policide is far more dangerous than Russia’s cyber hacking because it involves the incumbent president and Republicans who attempt to delegitimize the cornerstone, public election, of America’s democracy.

Further, the incumbent president, on a recorded phone call, tried to co-opt the integrity of Ga.’s Sec. of State, Brad Raffensperger. He urged him to find enough ballots to sway the election in his favor.

People could’ve easily thought they were listening to a call delivered by the mafia’s boss, Vito Corleone, played by Marlon Brando, in the “Godfather.” Let’s pray that the Sec. doesn’t wake up, as in the movie, with the head of a dead horse in his bed.

The perpetrators of this policide merely represent just the apex of this travesty. Sadly, there are millions of Republican voters who support these tactics. Some voters, because of the inflammatory language spewed from the White House about election fraud, may be inspired to mount huge demonstrations in Washington D.C.

Such demonstrations could possibly further disrupt the January 20, 2021, Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden. However, nothing or no one can thwart the power of the people’s vote.

The strength of America’s democracy to survive domestic policide, led by an incumbent president, will be demonstrated at home as well as to other people throughout the World. If Trump’s guilty of any crimes, he must be punished. Review what punishment President George Washington meted out to Thomas Hickey for acts of mutiny, sedition, and treachery.

America’s government is of, for and by the people. Presidents, Senators, and Representatives are merely temporary employees. However, the past administration has taught our Nation the following lessons, which may be more powerful than possibly the Civil War:

All presidents must be held accountable for their actions both criminal, civil, and morally while in office or out of office. Legislations must be crafted to prevent the Senate from having total control of determining who is confirmed for all positions within the government. No longer must traditional norms be expected to govern the behavior of elected or appointed governmental officials, including the President as well as the Vice President. Legislations must be crafted to sanction, punish and even remove from office, if necessary, any governmental Official elected or appointed, who intentionally spew false and misleading information, which could cause harm or incite anarchy, to the public using any medium. Article III, which allows Federal and Circuit court judges to be appointed for life “good must be re-examined. If the President and Republican Senators can violate their oath to the Constitution, why are judges considered to be angelic; thus, void of partisan views. One only need to review how corporations keep winning at the Supreme Court.

It must be noted that Trump really did America a tremendous favor by exposing its prevailing existential racism, corruptions, wasteful defense spending, etc. Fortunately, voters did their job; Trump was fired.