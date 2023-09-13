America’s January 6, Insurrection Infamy

September 13, 2023
By John Johnson II

 “Failure To Hold Presidents Accountable, Breeds Contempt For The Rule Of Law.

The 9/11 terrorists attack on America’s soil represented the most heinous terrorist attack to have occurred since its formation as a Nation. Exactly 3,444 innocent people were   needlessly killed in the burning twin towers set ablaze by  the two jumbo jet airliners  which were flown directly into the towers. Yet, this tragedy, as horrible as was, no longer stands alone. America’s ultimate infamy  is  possibly now the January 6, insurrection.

America rightfully,  on the anniversary of each 9/11, for the past 22 years, has memorialized those who sacrificed their live to save others  as well as those who lives were needlessly taken. As a Nation, we continuously bear the emotional pains of grief and the endless agonizing  unanswered question. How could this have happened?

Yes, 9/11 is a date of infamy. However, it must be noted that, though these foreign terrorists  on 9/11 killed innocent people and destroyed  strong and magnificent architectural symbols of America’s democracy, they weren’t able to destabilize or overturn any governmental operations/  institution. In fact, the Nation’s divide temporarily narrowed. Both political parties pledged to work together to rebuild  New York‘s towers taller and stronger.

Our Nation   again finds itself  struggling to overcome the tragic January 6, 2021, insurrection, which thus far, could now be called, America’s ultimate infamy. This distinction is because  the January 6, insurrectionists not only smashed and looted symbols of America’s democracy, but the very foundational cornerstones of America as a ”republic” were desecrated by  the former president who was  also supported by Republican Congresspersons and domestic terrorists.

Sadly, the  January 6, insurrection resulted from a lie propagated by Trump, the former president. He has lied continuously that his 2020 presidential election was stolen. The insurrection’s battlefield  was the grounds as well as the Capitol Building itself.

Capitol police officers fought bravely to defend Congresspersons and to prevent the disruption of vote counting needed  to certify Biden’s victory  as well as the orderly transfer of presidential powers. Fortunately, the raging battle between the Capitol officers and  insurrectionists  only temporarily disrupted the election certification.

At the behest of America’s former president, Trump, along with members of his Cabinet, Republican Congresspersons, powerful private lawyers, as well as members of his base, plotted covertly to overthrow his own government. There is no crime  committed in America that’s greater than the violation of a president’s oath to the U.S. Constitution.

More importantly, Trump  has attempted to use the Supreme Court, local election officials, and even a Federal Judge, Aileen Cannon, to help him remain as president or to escape accountability. Trump is as dangerous to democracy as COVID-19 was and remains to society.

   Let’s objectively analyze what our democracy has undergone!  What Trump and his cult of Republicans have done to America’s democracy, besides attempting to overthrow it, is literally tantamount to having gang raped “Our Lady of Justice,” replaced the U.S. flag with the Confederate flag, turned the Statute of Liberty into a KKK headquarters, and wrapped women’s reproductive rights with the  U.S. Constitution.

You’d think that America’s democracy  would reign supreme over all  other ideologies or social issues. It isn’t so with Trump and the Republican Party. Criminal proceedings and  convictions of insurrectionists still challenge our democracy’s resolve.

Nevertheless,  there should be no shame or regret for indicting, prosecuting, and trying Trump before a jury of his peers. The  real shame would be to allow him to walk away from being held accountable. Had Nixon been held accountable rather than pardon, just maybe, there would’ve  never been a January 6, 2020, insurrection.

By-the-way, a special one cell prison should be built exclusively for  former or sitting presidents who are convicted for committing  crimes against the government including violating their oath to the U.S. Constitution. The Secret Service could be used to manage the facility as well as guard the inmate. An appropriate name for this facility could be “Trump’s Pen-House” Or “Trump’s  Cell Tower.”

The inmate would be under 24-hour surveillance. The public, for a small fee, using virtual TV, could get to watch the inmate  for at least 8 of the awaken hours. The money could then be used to support the prison. Should the inmate die in prison, it could be turned into a tourist attraction until  needed again. We must again ask ourselves, “How  and why did this happen?

YOU BE THE JUDGE!

