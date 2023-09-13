America’s January 6, Insurrection Infamy

By John Johnson II

“Failure To Hold Presidents Accountable, Breeds Contempt For The Rule Of Law.

09/11/23

The 9/11 terrorists attack on America’s soil represented the most heinous terrorist attack to have occurred since its formation as a Nation. Exactly 3,444 innocent people were needlessly killed in the burning twin towers set ablaze by the two jumbo jet airliners which were flown directly into the towers. Yet, this tragedy, as horrible as was, no longer stands alone. America’s ultimate infamy is possibly now the January 6, insurrection.

America rightfully, on the anniversary of each 9/11, for the past 22 years, has memorialized those who sacrificed their live to save others as well as those who lives were needlessly taken. As a Nation, we continuously bear the emotional pains of grief and the endless agonizing unanswered question. How could this have happened?

Yes, 9/11 is a date of infamy. However, it must be noted that, though these foreign terrorists on 9/11 killed innocent people and destroyed strong and magnificent architectural symbols of America’s democracy, they weren’t able to destabilize or overturn any governmental operations/ institution. In fact, the Nation’s divide temporarily narrowed. Both political parties pledged to work together to rebuild New York‘s towers taller and stronger.

Our Nation again finds itself struggling to overcome the tragic January 6, 2021, insurrection, which thus far, could now be called, America’s ultimate infamy. This distinction is because the January 6, insurrectionists not only smashed and looted symbols of America’s democracy, but the very foundational cornerstones of America as a ”republic” were desecrated by the former president who was also supported by Republican Congresspersons and domestic terrorists.

Sadly, the January 6, insurrection resulted from a lie propagated by Trump, the former president. He has lied continuously that his 2020 presidential election was stolen. The insurrection’s battlefield was the grounds as well as the Capitol Building itself.

Capitol police officers fought bravely to defend Congresspersons and to prevent the disruption of vote counting needed to certify Biden’s victory as well as the orderly transfer of presidential powers. Fortunately, the raging battle between the Capitol officers and insurrectionists only temporarily disrupted the election certification.

At the behest of America’s former president, Trump, along with members of his Cabinet, Republican Congresspersons, powerful private lawyers, as well as members of his base, plotted covertly to overthrow his own government. There is no crime committed in America that’s greater than the violation of a president’s oath to the U.S. Constitution.

More importantly, Trump has attempted to use the Supreme Court, local election officials, and even a Federal Judge, Aileen Cannon, to help him remain as president or to escape accountability. Trump is as dangerous to democracy as COVID-19 was and remains to society.

Let’s objectively analyze what our democracy has undergone! What Trump and his cult of Republicans have done to America’s democracy, besides attempting to overthrow it, is literally tantamount to having gang raped “Our Lady of Justice,” replaced the U.S. flag with the Confederate flag, turned the Statute of Liberty into a KKK headquarters, and wrapped women’s reproductive rights with the U.S. Constitution.

You’d think that America’s democracy would reign supreme over all other ideologies or social issues. It isn’t so with Trump and the Republican Party. Criminal proceedings and convictions of insurrectionists still challenge our democracy’s resolve.

Nevertheless, there should be no shame or regret for indicting, prosecuting, and trying Trump before a jury of his peers. The real shame would be to allow him to walk away from being held accountable. Had Nixon been held accountable rather than pardon, just maybe, there would’ve never been a January 6, 2020, insurrection.

By-the-way, a special one cell prison should be built exclusively for former or sitting presidents who are convicted for committing crimes against the government including violating their oath to the U.S. Constitution. The Secret Service could be used to manage the facility as well as guard the inmate. An appropriate name for this facility could be “Trump’s Pen-House” Or “Trump’s Cell Tower.”

The inmate would be under 24-hour surveillance. The public, for a small fee, using virtual TV, could get to watch the inmate for at least 8 of the awaken hours. The money could then be used to support the prison. Should the inmate die in prison, it could be turned into a tourist attraction until needed again. We must again ask ourselves, “How and why did this happen?

YOU BE THE JUDGE!