Analysis: Women of Color Struggle to Access Housing and Food as Pandemic Continues

A new analysis from the National Women’s Law Center finds persistent barriers to food and housing among women of color left behind by a lagging economic recovery.

Based on data collected by the Census Bureau’s Pulse Housing Survey between April 23, 2020 and July 21, 2020:

*More than half of people were in a household where someone had lost employment income since March.

*More than 1 in 3 people expected someone in the household to lose employment income in the next four weeks.

*Nearly 1 in 8 people reported that, over the last 7 days, they sometimes or often did not have enough to eat.

*More than 1 in 4 missed last month’s rent or mortgage payment or aren’t sure they will be able to make next month’s payment on time.

*And while these are stark figures, they mask even harsher realities experienced by Black, non-Hispanic women and Latinas, especially those in households with kids, who are far too often going without adequate food or the ability to make their rent or mortgage payment.

*More than half of Black, non-Hispanic women (54.5%), Asian, non-Hispanic women (56.3%), and Latinas (63.7%) reported a loss of income since March, compared to 45.1% of white, non-Hispanic men and 46.0% of white, nonHispanic women.

*More than 1 in 5 Black, non-Hispanic women (21.5%) and Latinas (21.1%) reported not having enough food in the past week, making them three times more likely than white, non-Hispanic men (7.0%) to report experiencing food scarcity.

*More than 2 in 5 Black, non-Hispanic women (40.8%) and Latinas (44.6%) reported facing housing insecurity, compared to 15.4% of white, non-Hispanic men.

In the most recent week of data (July 16 – 21), more than half (51.1%) of people said they or someone in their household lost employment income since March 13, 2020 – the day COVID-19 was declared a national emergency. Men (51.4%) were slightly more likely than women (50.7%) to report a loss of employment income in their household. But these figures mask differences by race and ethnicity. Less than half of white, non-Hispanic men (45.1%) and white, non-Hispanic women (46.0%) reported a loss of income since March, compared to 54.5% of Black, non-Hispanic women, 56.3% of Asian, non-Hispanic women, and 63.7% of Latinas.

The full analysis from the National Women's Law Center can be found here.