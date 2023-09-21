Anne Fleming Naves

November 18, 1926 – September 19, 2023

Anne Fleming Naves was the third child born to Abraham and Mildred on November 18, 1926, in Archer, Florida, a small farming community near Gainesville. Two other sisters, Ethel and Daisy, completed their family.

Due to the Great Depression, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale. Anne graduated from Dillard High School in 1944. While at Dillard, Anne played basketball and tennis. Additionally, Anne was honored to be the Commencement Speaker.

After graduation, Anne went to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to spend time with relatives. When she returned to Fort Lauderdale, she was asked to take a young cousin to his mother who was living in Chicago, Illinois.

That trip was the beginning of her thirty year stay there. Anne met and married Sylvester Naves. They were blessed with 3 children: Beverly, Ronald and Bruce. Sadly, Sylvester was killed in a work-related accident.

Anne, now a mother of 3 children, earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Chicago State College and a Masters Degree in Social Sciences and History. She went on to teach ten years in the Chicago School System and 25 years in the Broward County School System.

She also earned an Ed.S. Degree in Administration and Supervision at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida.

In lieu of flowers

Rubin Stacy Studio For Innovation & Education

Ann Naves, Founder

Ann Naves Fund

Zelle contributions

(954) 469-4152

McWhite’s Funeral Home

Memberships

Congressional Black Caucus Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Southern Poverty Law Center AARLAC

Mt. Hermon AME Church NAACP

Trailblazers of Broward County, Inc. YMCA