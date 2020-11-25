Growing the Voices of Our Future

By Layla Davidson

On Saturday, the US Food and Drug Administration petitioned for an emergency use for Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to treat Covid-19 patients that are at a high risk and have mild to moderate symptoms.

President Donald Trump received the treatment called REGEN-COV2 when he was hospitalized for Covid-19. The cocktail reduced coronavirus hospitalizations in at least 28 days of treatment.

The authorization only applies to patients 12 years of age or older. As we continue to go through this pandemic, continue to be careful and take special safety precautions.