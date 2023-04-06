April is National Sexual Assault Awareness & Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 18 is Denim Day in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to speak out and support survivors of sexual assault and child abuse. In 2022, The Nancy J. Cotterman Center (NJCC), part of the County’s Human Services’ Crisis Intervention & Support Division, helped 1,503 children and received 1,157 Sexual Assault Helpline calls.

When it comes to sexual assault and child abuse, silence is not an option. The NJCC is home to the County’s only certified Sexual Assault Program, Accredited Children’s Advocacy Center and child protection team that provides many 24/7 services. They include medical forensic exams, clinical child abuse assessments and crisis support services in a safe, non-threatening environment for survivors of sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking. Trauma-focused therapists also provide counseling and mental health services for adult and child survivors, and non-offending family members at no charge.

The NJCC and the Crisis Intervention and Support Division encourage residents to show their support by wearing denim on Tuesday, April 18. “By wearing denim, residents help increase awareness of sexual violence and child abuse and ultimately foster greater understanding and prevention,” said Ana María Ferrer, Human Services Administrator. “As a community, we should support sexual assault and child abuse survivors and understand that it’s never their fault. The NJCC unconditionally supports survivors and helps them heal.”

For more information, contact The NJCC at (954) 357-5775. Victims of sexual assault should call the 24-hour Sexual Assault Helpline at (954) 761-RAPE (7273