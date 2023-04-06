Two New FAMU Board of Trustee Members Appointed

Submitted by Andrew J. Skerritt

Florida Board of Governors (FBOG) on Wednesday named College of Law alum Deveron Gibbons to serve on the Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees. His appointment came on the same day Governor Ron DeSantis named attorney Natlie G. Figgers to the board.

Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

“We are delighted to welcome Trustee Figgers and Trustee Gibbons to the Board of Trustees. Their appointment comes at an exciting time for FAMU. We look forward to their contributions as we continue our focus on student success and push toward the Top 100 public national universities and Carnegie Research 1 status,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

Meeting on the FAMU campus, FBOG voted to appoint Gibbons, a consultant for Amscot Financial. He is a former senior vice president for public affairs and business development for the company. Gibbons, who in 2017 earned his law degree from the FAMU College of Law and in 2020 his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from FAMU’s School of Business and Industry (SBI), replaces former BOT Vice Chair Kimberly A. Moore, Ed.D., whose second term expired. Moore had served on the BOT since 2013. Gibbons was appointed to a five-year term.

Speaking after the FBOG meeting, FAMU BOT Chairman Kelvin Lawson said Gibbons will be an asset to the Board.

“He will bring fresh ideas leveraging his background with Amscot, and he spends a lot of time in Tallahassee working the halls of the Legislature. That’s going to be a benefit to our Board,” Lawson said.

A native of West Palm Beach, Figgers earned a bachelor’s in criminal justice from FAMU and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University. A justice reform advocate, Figgers is a paralegal education instructor and businesswoman who serves as the founder of The Law Office of Natlie G. Figgers. She replaces Trustee Dave Lawrence, who resigned from the BOT in 2022 for family reasons. Her term expires on January 6, 2026.