Art of the City: Block Party Kicks Off Quarterly Festival in Lauderdale Lakes

Local arts collective brings summer fun to local parks

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Starting this summer, Art Prevails Project, a Broward-based multi-disciplinary arts organization, is using the creative arts to bring com-munity residents together. Art of the City: Block Party is a free, quarterly community extravaganza that will happen in various cities across Broward County, the first of which will take place in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday, June 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Northgate Park, 3555 W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

The first edition of Art of the City: Block Party will be headlined by LaVie, a South Florida born songstress who is known for her sultry vocals and rapturous personality. The event will feature live performances throughout the evening by musicians, vocalists, emcees, poets and dancers such as the high-powered Elements the Brand, dynamic vocalist Carolena and Epiphany, an amazingly gifted poet.

This family fun summer event will feature a Business District where local small businesses, including food, retail and craft, will sell their goods. A live Artist Battle will feature some of South Florida’s most talented visual artists as they create pieces throughout the night. In addition, the Children’s Village will give kids the opportunity to get involved as they create their own artwork.

“Creative arts have the unique ability to bring people together and connect them through a shared love of words, sounds, visual images and more. It’s why as a collective, we do what we do. Through Art of the City: Block Parties, we want to bring families and people together in a fun and engaging environment that will allow them to connect with people and be inspired by the creativity around them,” said Darius V. Daughtry, Founder/Artistic Director, Art Prevails Project.

Art of the City: Block Party is just one way Art Prevails Project is working to bring innovative art experiences to South Florida. In addition to this community festival, Art Prevails Project hosts art workshops, a summer camp for middle and high school students, open mic nights and The Happening, an annual theatrical performance throughout the year.

Support for Art of the City: Block Party has been provided by the following Funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, R.J. and Nancy Purdy Fund, David and Francie Horvitz Family Fund and Harold Rosenberg Fund for Children’s Education.

The Art of the City: Block Party series is planning stops in other cities, including Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, in the coming months. For more information or to get the latest Art Prevails Project news, visit www.artprevailsproject.org.