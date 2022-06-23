Ashanti Cultural Arts Hosts Social Justice Arts Forums

THE ARTS: A BRIDGE TO SOCIAL JUSTICE

Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment, Inc. (Ashanti) has been awarded the 2022 Community Foundation of Broward’s Art of Community grant to address social justice.

Ashanti realizes the urgency to address the ills of social justice and the dreaded effects it has on communities. The arts are a tool and a catalyst to heighten awareness, deepen knowledge and mobilize citizens to address social justice issues while realizing the positive value of the arts. Ashanti will use a variety of art forms, from the stage to the page to the screen, and will harness the power of the arts to champion social justice in Broward.

The Arts: A Creative Bridge to Social Justice, will broaden the platform and community outreach to expand the arts in Northwest Pompano Beach, through three Social Justice Forums. These monthly gatherings will bring residents together to participate in arts workshops and create dialogue around home equity, home ownership, jobs, employment disparities, civic engagement, voting and activism. The forums will also include decision makers with funding opportunities, housing applications, vouchers and documents participants can complete at the event. Entertainment includes music by the Valerie Tyson Band, artist communal by Will Simpson, Nzingha Oniwosan, David Miller and Yves Gabriel.

Series:

Thursday, June 30th, July 29th, August 25th

6 to 8 p.m.

Pat Larkins Community Center. 520 Martin Luther King Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060

“Thanks to new support from the Community Foundation of Broward, the arts will inspire, raise awareness, and connect more people in our diverse community,” said Linda Houston Jones, CEO/Founder, Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment Center, Inc., CEO/Founder.