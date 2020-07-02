Author Releases African American Children’s Coronavirus Tale

NATIONWIDE (BlackNews.com) — Why is Everything Closed? A Coronavirus Tale by Lauren Patterson is an uplifting, colorful tale about how an African American family draws closer during 60 plus days of quarantine. Told from a child’s perspective, this adventure is packed with vivid illustrations to entertain children of all ages.

When a deadly virus seals Donovan and his sister, Zara, indoors with their parents indefinitely, they are determined not to waste time playing “Clean-Your-Room” games. As they come up with activities, they learn there is life beyond TV and video games. Plus, the extra time at home brings the family closer together.

The story shows there is a positive side to everything. But most of all it shows the best way to keep parents off your back during lockdown is to keep them busy. The book goes on sale in July at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, retail chains, and local bookstores.

Learn more at https://www.blesspattbooks.com/whyiseverything closed

For more information, contact Ramona Patterson at Blesspatt Books at (704) 426-2621.