Baila Pompano Returns to Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Celebrate the Start of Hispanic Heritage Month with Salsa, Bachata and much more

Submitted by Kay Renz

Pompano Beach Arts is excited to kick off the month-long observance of Hispanic Heritage with a return of one of Pompano Beach’s favorite dance programs, presented by renowned Latin dancer and instructor Alex Bezianis of Poppin’ Events. Baila Pompano will include salsa, bachata, and other Latin dances, including a one-hour dance class, a live band, a DJ and performances by professional dancers. The program will be held on September 15, 2023. Tickets are $20. For more information: www.pompanobeacharts.org

“Hispanic Heritage Month takes place September 15 to October 15 every year as a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures, and extensive histories of the American Latino community, which is widely represented in South Florida,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Department Director. “We are delighted to launch the festivities with this sparkling event, full of artistry and passion and fun!”

This event takes place in the beautiful and spacious theater at the Center. Attendees will have plenty of room to twirl and move, with cabaret seating available for up to 250 people. Led by the engaging and energetic Bezianis, this lively program will feature a one-hour lesson in salsa, bachata, merengue, and more. At the conclusion of the lesson, participants will have the opportunity to put their new skills to good use, while enjoying music provided by an energetic ensemble featuring some of South Florida’s best musicians playing three 45-minute sets throughout the evening. Patrons will also be inspired by professional dancers who will perform throughout the event.

Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida.