BCPS Chapter of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project Attends the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference

The Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project

The Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project chapter traveled to Washington, D.C. to attend the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus (CBCF) Annual Legislative Conference (ALC), September 12–15.

Through the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, 50 students from Hallandale High School, Hollywood Hills High School and Miramar High School attended the ALC and participated in panel discussions focused on education; the social status of African American men and boys; and disrupting the school-to-prison pipeline. They also received first-hand experience on how to influence change in education policy while attending forums with some of the nation’s most influential legislators, celebrities and leaders.

The 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project aims to provide minority male students from grades three through 12 with positive role models and experiences that empower them to make good choices and encourage healthy living, responsibility, respect and achievement. The young men participate in various cultural and educational experiences such as visits to college campuses, etiquette workshops, and job and career training. The Project aims to improve academic performance, reduced truancy, referrals and suspensions, and increase pathways to success through mentoring and diverse experiences.

The CBCF ALC is the leading policy conference on issues impacting African Americans. Thought leaders, legislators and concerned citizens engage on economic development, civil and social justice, public health, and education issues. For more information on the BCPS chapter of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project, visit https://bit.ly/31trWAh.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.