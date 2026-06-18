BCPS Launches Free Summer Meal Program to Help Feed Broward Children During School Break

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By Westside Gazette Staff

As summer begins and school cafeterias close for the season, Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is stepping up to help ensure children across the county continue to have access to nutritious meals.

Beginning Monday, June 8, 2026, BCPS will offer free breakfasts, lunches, snacks and suppers to all children and teens 18 years old and younger through Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program. Meals will be available at 96 school locations throughout Broward County.

The annual initiative helps address food insecurity during the summer months, when many students lose access to the meals they regularly receive during the school year. No registration, application, identification or proof of income is required for participation.

“Broward County Public Schools is committed to supporting the health and well-being of our students and families year-round,” said BCPS Superintendent Howard Hepburn. “Through Summer BreakSpot, we are proud to offer nutritious meals that help children stay fueled, active and ready to learn throughout the summer.”

District officials encourage families to take advantage of the program, which is designed to provide reliable access to healthy meals while school is out of session. All meals must be eaten on-site, and service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Meal schedules and menu offerings may vary by location.

Parents and guardians can find participating sites and meal service times by visiting SummerBreakSpot.org or the Broward County Public Schools summer feeding webpage. Information is also available by calling 211 or by texting “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.

The Summer BreakSpot program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Florida through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

For thousands of Broward families, the program serves as an important resource, helping children stay nourished, healthy and ready for a successful return to school in the fall.