The Wars We Never Asked For: A Generation Demanding Better

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By Jabari Bovell

As young people growing up in America, we are constantly told that we are the future. But how are we supposed to build a better future when the decisions being made today can leave behind pain, destruction, and uncertainty? Many of us watch as America becomes involved in conflicts around the world, and we are left asking a simple question: Who decided this was the path we wanted to take?

War is not just a headline on a screen. War represents real people, real families, and real lives being changed forever. While leaders make decisions in offices far away, it is everyday people who feel the impact. It is soldiers who leave their loved ones, families who lose someone they care about, and communities that struggle to rebuild after conflict.

Many young people feel frustrated because we see problems here at home that still need attention. We see students struggling, families facing hardships, and communities needing more support. It raises an important question: why do we continue spending so much energy on wars when there is still so much work to do to help our own people?

Questioning war does not mean disrespecting those who serve. The men and women in the military deserve recognition for the sacrifices they make. The concern comes from asking whether every conflict is truly necessary and whether leaders are doing enough to protect human lives before choosing the path of war.

Our generation has grown up seeing the consequences of conflict in real time. Through social media, we witness the suffering caused by violence, and it reminds us that behind every political decision are human beings who deserve compassion. We should not become numb to the pain of others.

America has the ability to be a nation that leads through wisdom, unity, and peace. True strength is not only shown through military power; it is shown through the courage to choose understanding, diplomacy, and solutions that protect innocent lives.

As young people, our voices matter. We have the right to question, to speak up, and to demand accountability from those who make decisions that shape our future. We should not inherit a world where conflict is the first answer. We should work toward a world where peace is seen as a victory.

The wars of today will shape the world of tomorrow. That is why our generation must stand together and say that human life matters more than politics, and that the future we want is one built on hope, justice, and peace.