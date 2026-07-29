More Than a Conclave: Omega Psi Phi Returns to Cincinnati to Honor Brotherhood, Black History and the Power of the Vote

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By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.,

Westside Gazette

This week, the Queen City of Cincinnati once again becomes the gathering place for one of the world’s most influential African American organizations as thousands of members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. convene for the 85th Grand Conclave, July 30th through August 3rd.

For many, the conclave is an opportunity to reconnect with brothers, conduct the business of the fraternity, celebrate achievements, and chart the course for the future. But this year’s gathering carries a deeper significance. It reminds us that Omega Psi Phi has never been merely a fraternity;w it has been a movement dedicated to producing leaders who change communities, preserve history, and strengthen democracy.

Throughout the week, delegates will participate in legislative sessions, leadership development, community service projects, health and wellness initiatives, youth mentoring, cultural celebrations, talent showcases, and fellowship activities. Cincinnati itself will benefit from the economic impact of thousands of visitors while showcasing its rich African American history and culture.

Yet among the many scheduled events, for me, one stands apart as both symbolic and profoundly meaningful.

Walking Through the Legacy of Brother Carter G. Woodson

On Friday, participants will journey beyond the meeting halls and into history itself during the Woodson Walk in Walnut Hills, a commemorative walking tour celebrating more than a century of Black history in Cincinnati.

The tour guides participants through one of the city’s most historic African American communities, visiting landmarks that helped shape Black life in Cincinnati. Stops include the Cincinnati Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, the historic Manse Apartments, once listed in the Negro Motorist Green Book, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House & Museum, and the Walnut Hills Business District, each telling stories of resilience, entrepreneurship, education, and the relentless pursuit of equality.

The day’s activities conclude with the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Celebration and Gala Dinner, honoring one of Omega Psi Phi’s most distinguished members and one of America’s greatest historians.

The Brother Who Changed America’s Memory

To call Dr. Carter G. Woodson the “Father of Black History” is accurate but it hardly captures the scope of his influence.

Brother Woodson understood something that remains true today: a people who do not know their history cannot fully understand their present or effectively shape their future.

In 1926, he established Negro History Week, choosing February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Fifty years later, that observance evolved into Black History Month, forever changing how America acknowledges the contributions of African Americans.

But Woodson’s mission extended far beyond creating a commemorative month.

He challenged America to confront the deliberate omission of Black achievement from its historical narrative. Through his scholarship, publishing, and founding of the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, he insisted that Black history was not a separate history—it was American history.

His work embodied Omega Psi Phi’s Cardinal Principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift, demonstrating that leadership is measured not merely by titles held but by knowledge preserved and truth defended.

The Black Press and Woodson’s Vision

Brother Woodson understood that preserving history required more than scholars. It required institutions committed to telling the truth.

That responsibility has long rested with the Black Press, whose newspapers have documented our victories, exposed our struggles, celebrated our achievements, and protected our collective memory when others refused to do so.

The Black Press has carried forward Woodson’s mission for generations, ensuring that our stories are written by those who know them, live them, and value them.

Without history, a people lose their identity. Without a free Black Press, much of that history would never have been recorded.

Civic Responsibility: The Next Chapter of the Legacy

The timing of this year’s conclave is especially significant.

As brothers gather to celebrate more than a century of achievement, America is once again engaged in conversations about democracy, civic participation, and the future of voting rights.

The lessons of Brother Woodson remind us that preserving history is only half the responsibility. The other half is making history.

Omega Psi Phi has long encouraged civic engagement not as a partisan exercise, but as an expression of responsible citizenship. The fraternity’s history is filled with men who challenged injustice, registered voters, served in public office, educated communities, and strengthened democratic institutions.

History teaches us where we’ve been.

Voting determines where we go.

Every election becomes another chapter in the history Woodson urged us to preserve.

Those who know the sacrifices made to secure the ballot understand that voting is more than a right it is a responsibility owed to those who marched, organized, sacrificed, and, in many cases, gave their lives so future generations could fully participate in American democracy.

More Than a Convention

As thousands of men wearing Purple and Gold gather this week, the 85th Grand Conclave becomes far more than an international business meeting.

It becomes a reaffirmation that brotherhood carries responsibility. It becomes a reminder that scholarship must lead to service. It becomes an opportunity to reconnect with a history that still shapes the present.

And it becomes a call for every Omega man to continue building communities through education, leadership, economic empowerment, and civic engagement.

Walking through Walnut Hills is more than a historical tour. It is a pilgrimage.

It is an acknowledgment that leadership is found not only in boardrooms and convention halls but also in preserving neighborhoods, protecting institutions, mentoring young people, defending democracy, and ensuring that every generation understands whose shoulders they stand upon.

Brother Carter G. Woodson once reminded America that history belongs to those willing to preserve it.

Today, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. reminds us that history also belongs to those willing to live it.

As the brothers gather in Cincinnati for the 85th Grand Conclave, they honor more than 114 years of achievement. They honor a legacy of scholarship. They honor a legacy of service. They honor a legacy of truth.

And, perhaps most importantly, they renew a commitment to ensure that future generations not only know their history but help write its next chapter through leadership, service, and the simple yet powerful act of participating in the democratic process.

Because preserving our history and protecting our future have always gone hand in hand.