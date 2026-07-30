NAACP and Mt. Hermon AME Church Host District 20 Political Forum

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On Thursday evening, at the historic Mt. Hermon AME Church in Fort Lauderdale, under the spiritual leadership of Rev. Henry E. Green III, the church, in collaboration with the Fort Lauderdale Branch of the NAACP, hosted a District 20 Congressional Political Forum. NAACP President Marsha Ellison also served as the evening’s moderator.

Candidates seeking to represent Florida’s 20th Congressional District used the forum as an opportunity to share their visions and perspectives on a wide range of issues, including education, immigration, healthcare, economic development, and public safety. Each candidate sought to persuade the community that they possessed the qualifications, experience, and leadership necessary to serve in one of the nation’s most important and highly scrutinized congressional seats.

Participating candidates included Luther Campbell, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Del Holness, Elijah Manley, and Rod Joseph. Notably absent was Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who previously represented Congressional District 25. Following the state’s redistricting process, District 25 was significantly redrawn. Critics of the new map argue that it reflects partisan gerrymandering, reducing opportunities for minority representation and strengthening Republican electoral prospects. Gerrymandering is intended to accompany the redistricting process that follows the U.S. Census every 10 years. Instead of maintaining two Democratic-leaning districts represented by Democrats, critics contend that the redrawn map diminishes minority representation in Congress. They also argue that racially drawn district maps are unconstitutional.

This raises an important question: Why did Debbie Wasserman Schultz choose to run in District 20 rather than remain in her previous district? Perhaps she and her campaign concluded that she would have a stronger chance of winning in District 20, a historically Black district, than in a newly redrawn district that favors Republicans. It also raises the question of whether her campaign advised her not to participate in the two most recent public candidate forums, including the one held at Mt. Hermon AME Church.

A troubling scenario for minority representation appears increasingly possible. I recall a highly contested Fort Lauderdale County Commission race years ago involving one White candidate and two Black candidates. The two Black candidates split the vote, ultimately allowing the White candidate—if memory serves correctly, John Rodstrom—to win the election. I fear a similar outcome could occur in the District 20 race. Time will tell, but if voters in District 20 want the district to continue electing a Black representative, something must change.

In the final analysis, the district deserves a representative who will fight for the people with integrity, honesty, transparency, and a genuine commitment to public service, placing the interests of constituents above personal ambition.

Ultimately, the voters will determine who will represent them. If Democrats hope to change the direction of the country, they must regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives and/or the Senate.