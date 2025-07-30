Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County Welcomes Five New Board Members

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

Submitted by Pierson Grant Public Relations and Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Marketing professionals Angela D. Amos, Samuel K. Doss and Gregg M. Goldstein, attorney Meisha K. Coulter and mortgage broker Scott Brian Roberts have joined Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County’s Board of Directors.

Parkland resident Angela D. Amos serves as the Regional Market Sales Manager for ChenMed in Broward County. In this role, she mentors sales professionals, crafts and executes strategic initiatives to attract new patients, collaborates closely with leaders in the health insurance industry, manages team performance, engages with the local community, and oversees event and marketing budgets. Amos brings a rich and diverse professional background, including experience as a Technical Designer for Chico’s in Fort Myers, a Product Manager for Urban Outfitters in Philadelphia and a Design Product Manager for Ralph Lauren in New York City. She has also worked in event planning for the Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers and MediMedia Educational Group in Chatham, New Jersey. Amos holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Economics from Rutgers University and studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Amos is also a graduate of Leadership Broward class of 2025 and sits on the committee for the Miss Arc Broward Pageant.

Meisha K. Coulter, a long-time Miramar resident, is a highly trusted and experienced lawyer who currently serves as Senior Director, Legal Counsel & Assistant Secretary at Spirit Airlines. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Spirit Charitable Foundation, Co-Chair of Spirit’s Veterans Resource Group, and she is a member of the Florida Bar’s Corporate Counsel Committee, the Florida Bar’s Grievance Committee Section 17E and Co-Chair of the Broward County Bar Association’s Corporate Counsel Section. She is a veteran of the United States Army having served as a Captain and First Lieutenant in the United States Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps providing legal services to soldiers and civilians with the First Infantry Division in Schweinfurt, Germany. While there, she earned the Army Commendation Medal, Certificate of Achievement, and Army Achievement Medal. Ms. Coulter graduated Cum Laude from Barry University with a Bachelor of Science in International Business and earned her Juris Doctorate Cum Laude from Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law. She also received military legal education at The Judge Advocate General’s School in Charlottesville, VA.

Not Pictured – Samuel K. Doss has a background as a marketing professor for Semester at Sea through Colorado State University; Barry University in Miami Shores; Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida; and University of Indianapolis and Oakland City University, both in Indianapolis. He taught business courses in entrepreneurship, strategic management and finance at Kansai Gaidai University in Hirakata City, Japan. Doss has written and co-authored articles on topics including social media impact, brand evangelism, commercialization of themed holidays and the effect of celebrity endorsements that have been published in various industry journals. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Butler University, an MBA in Marketing & Entrepreneurship from the University of Notre Dame and Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburg, Texas, where he majored in marketing with an international business emphasis.

Gregg M. Goldstein is owner and chief strategy officer of EM Consulting Group in Plantation, Florida, where he leads marketing and social media strategies for medium-sized businesses and non-profits. He previously worked for several marketing and advertising agencies in Broward County including AdServices Inc., Windmill Advertising Group and Zimmerman Advertising. Goldstein is an active member of the community, working with the Exceptional Theatre Company, Florida Children’s Theatre, Junior Achievement of South Florida, Children’s Harbor and Leadership Broward. He was recognized as a Leadership Broward Fun Lunch Honoree this year and South Florida Business and Wealth Man of Influence last year. In 2023, he was named Soref JCC Community Leader of the Year, South Florida Business & Wealth Magazine Apogee Award Winner and Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce Thought Leader of the Year. He earned his Bachelor of Arts with a major in speech communications and minors in advertising, public relations and corporate communications from Ithaca College in New York and his Master of Science in Management and Leadership from Nova Southeastern University.

Scott Brian Roberts is president, principal mortgage broker and loan originator for First Southeast Mortgage Corporation in Hollywood, Florida. He’s a longtime member of the Florida Association of Mortgage Professionals, Broward Resource League, Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Hollywood and Leadership Broward. Roberts previously served on the boards of Florida Children’s Theatre, Nova Southeastern University’s Real Estate Master’s Curriculum Committee, City of Hollywood Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee, YMCA of South Florida, Broward Outreach Center, Broward Alliance, Hollywood Business Council, Fiesta Tropicale Mardi Gras Festival, American Heart Association, South Florida Business Association and more. A well-respected and accomplished community leader, Roberts has won many awards over the years including South Florida Theatre League’s Remy Award, Nova Southeastern University’s Student Life Achievement Awards Alumni of the Year, Leadership Hollywood Leadership Award, Broward Council of Chambers’ Small Business Person of the Year, Broward Outreach Homeless Center’s Community Partner and Community Covenant Awards, Liberia Economic and Social Development, Inc.’s Community Service Award and South Florida Business Journal’s Up and Comer Award. Roberts graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Florida and earned his MBA from Nova Southeastern University’s real estate and finance program.

“We are thrilled to have these accomplished leaders join our already amazing, dedicated board of directors,” said Malena Mendez, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County president and CEO. “They are all deeply rooted in our community, passionate about improving the lives of youth and are committed to our mission. I look forward to working closely with each of them.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

For more than 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County has offered unprecedented access to resources to empower youth to reach their full potential through meaningful mentoring relationships. These mentoring relationships build self-confidence and emotional well-being, encourage young people to stay on a path to graduation and higher education, and help them establish a plan for a successful future. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is to ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit bbbsbroward.org.