A Message From Our Publisher

How will they preach unless they are sent? Just as it is written, “HOW BEAUTIFUL ARE THE FEET OF THOSE WHO BRING GOOD NEWS OF GOOD THINGS!” Romans 10:15 (NASB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

To have an iconic Black History freedom fighter in Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis travel across the country to step back into time when Black people felt important, stood up for each other and ‘wasn’t gon let NOBODY turn us around.

When our leading organizations, the Black church, the Black Press and the NAACP join forces and shout: “Say it loud, I’m Black and I’m proud”, it was a shot to bodies that vibrated to the core as everyone Black, white, Brown young, and older people, male and female were in unison in reaffirming our pledge to continue our fight for justice and against police brutality the movement is being recreated.

We will march from the streets right into the court houses. This was a wakeup call and it ain’t over yet!

We do understand that with ever action there is an opposite and equal reaction. It is also a proven fact that when equal force is met with an opposite asserted amount of the same equivalent force there is a naturalizing effect put in motion.

It has begun! Black Church + The Black Press + Black People = Black Power

Persecution Of Disciples Predicted

10 “The gospel must first be preached to all the nations. 11 “When they arrest you and hand you over, do not worry beforehand about what you are to say, but say whatever is given you in that hour; for it is not you who speak, but it is the Holy Spirit. 12 “Brother will betray brother to death, and a father his child; and children will rise up against parents and have them put to death. Mark 13:10-12 (NASB)

“God of our weary years, God of our silent tears, Thou who hast brought us thus far along the way; Thou who hast by Thy might Led us into the light, Keep us forever in the path, we pray.