Black Country Music Trio Makes Splash With Hit Single ‘You Can Have Him Jolene”

A part of CMT’s Next Women of Country class of 2021, the trio received praise from Country music greats Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.

Written By NewsOne Staff

(Source NewsOne):

Singing their hit song “You Can Have Him Jolene,” Chapel Hart stole the show on a recent appearance on “America’s Got Talent.” Devynn Hart, Danica Hart and Trea Swindle (pronounced tree) recently spoke with CASSIUS about the iconic moment in the making and their journey into the world of Country music. Their appearance on “America’s Got Talent” made history.

Accounts of the moment indicate that the judges had already given out their individual golden buzzers. But the judges were blown away by Chapel Hart. They unanimously gave them a golden buzzer. Simon Cowell, known for his harshness, called the group’s performance “fantastic” and “brilliant.” He even signaled the group could be headed for a record deal.