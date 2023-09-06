Black People Deserve to Leave Home and Return Home Alive

By Roger Caldwell

There is a movement in America where White people believe that Black people and people of color should be second class citizens. As Black and people of color are successful, many White supremacists’ are violent, and will not stop to bring harm to the Black community.

It is very easy to forget last year when more than a dozen Historical Black Colleges and Universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month. Howard University was among the first to issue a shelter-in-place, and other schools followed.

An all-clear was later issued, but this happened to HBCU schools in DC, as far as Florida, in Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Orleans, and it totaled over 20 different schools. After over 20 investigations no one was charged with a crime, and it is still a mystery.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, a White supremacist entered a store in a Black neighborhood in Jacksonville, Fl. intending to kill as many Black people as possible. The idea of this thought is terrifying, but all over the country there are groups that support this philosophy and buying guns for the war.

The shooter Ryan Palmeter was armed with a high-powered rifle and a handgun, wearing a tactical vest and mask. He entered the store (a Dollar General) just before 2pm on August 26, 2023, and shot and killed two men and a woman, and all were Black. After killing the victims, he turned the gun and killed himself.

TK Waters, the Sheriff of Jacksonville, on Sunday afternoon named the victims, saying that the gunman was caught on video shooting Angela Michelle Carr, a 52-year-old woman, in her car outside the Dollar General. He then entered the store where he shot and killed 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

Joe Biden declared that “White supremacy has no place in America” after three people were killed in a racist shooting in Florida. It emerged that the gunman had been turned away from Edward Waters University, a HBCU campus moments before opening fire at the discount store.

Palmeter legally purchased his guns despite having been involuntarily committed for a mental health examination in2017. According to Sheriff Waters, Palmeter purchased the weapons in April and June, and the dealer followed all necessary laws and background checks.

As more Americans purchase guns, there will be a greater need for mental health. Many Democrats and progressives associate Governor DeSantis as part of the same movement. They are part of a new Southern Strategy, where they ban books, ban Black History, and make it more difficult to vote, and use gerrymandering to control who votes.

Scared people buy guns, and the profits are given to the Republicans. When an individual shot through their front door before they know who it is, there is a mental health issue in that home. Governor DeSantis and politicians like him have created this movement, and guns are not going away.

The color of your skin should not determine if you get home safely. Institutional racism is woven into our nation and race hater Palmeter is not the only violence in the Black community. Mass shooting are soaring in the Black neighborhoods, and at any time a fight can break out and end up with guns blazing.

Many Black men and women are buying guns. It is easy to say this violence must end, but the reality is more Floridians feel comfortable with their gun and the new law. The new law allows people to carry a concealed weapon in public without a government issued permit.

“I’d rather go to trial than go to the cemetery without my gun,” says my friend.