Blacks and Midterm Madness

The Gantt Report

By Lucius Gantt

Congratulations to all candidates who accomplished their winning goal in the 2022 midterm elections.

Black Americans are super excited about the increase of Black elected officials in local, state and national elections.

I urge concerned people in my community to take a rudimentary look back at how Blacks in state governments voted when reapportionment discussions were taking place.

A historical look will reveal that in more than a few reapportionment votes, Black state legislators voted with Republicans.

Let me explain what usually happens. Republican state legislators will go to Black Democratic legislators and say, “We want to make more winnable districts for African Americans. We want more Black state Senators and more Blacks in Congress. You should vote for our plan which will do just that.”

So, the GOP will take Blacks out of as many districts as they can and create snake-like districts full of Black voters, in order to make White liberal candidates more vulnerable when they lose the so-called Black bloc votes of people of color.

Now, TGR readers should know that Black candidates with solid campaign teams can win races where Black voters make up 25 to 45 percent of the district’s voters because white voters are divided. There is no need for Black elected officials to have 70, 80 and 90 percent Black districts to win but there is a need to take Black voters out of predominately white districts if Republicans can easily achieve victories.

So, slow your roll, on cheering for brothers and sisters that voted for GOP reapportionment plans that didn’t really help our community but paved the way for individual victories for compromising Black candidates.

Now, let’s discuss how Republican control in the U.S. House of Representatives was accomplished.

The GOP only needed eight seats to flip the House. Republicans predicted they would flip around 60 seats to dominate House races.

They felt very confident about winning seats because all House seats in states controlled by the GOP were GERRYMANDERED.

On election night, the people already knew that three Congressional House seats were flipped in Florida when the state’s Republican governor and Republican judges worked together to take Black voters from one district and put those voters in another Black district to force incumbent Black candidates to run against each other or face a Republican candidate in a Republican district that a Democrat would surely lose, especially if the DNC and DNCC would not fund media or other kinds of professional help for Black Congressional candidates.

Until the new leadership in the Democratic Party youth movement understands the party needs a diversity movement too, Democrats will continue to have Election Day problems resulting in political chamber control flips.

If you don’t know, the Black candidates that lost very, very close races lost because the white consultants that their campaigns paid millions of dollars to generate votes did not have a clue about how to turn out large numbers of Black voters.