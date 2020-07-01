Blacks insulted by Wilson’s boyhood home

The boyhood home of President Woodrow Wilson in Augusta, Georgia promotes a racist heritage. It was here from 1860 to 1870 where Wilson began learning to despise Blacks. Later, in 1877 Wilson witnessed the end of Black liberation known as Reconstruction. Both events would explain Wilson’s contempt for Black federal employees.

In his book, The Color of Law, author Richard Rothstein wrote, “In Washington, D.C., African Americans in the federal civil service had been making great progress; some rose to positions whose responsibilities included supervising white office workers and manual laborers. This came to an end when Woodrow Wilson was elected president in 1912. Wilson and his cabinet approved the implementation of segregation in government offices. Curtains were installed to separate black and white clerical workers. Black supervisors were demoted to ensure that no African-American oversaw a white employee.”

It’s an insult to Augusta’s Black residents to promote the boyhood home of a known racist.

Kevin Palmer, Evans, GA, (706) 231-1831