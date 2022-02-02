Bomb Threats Shuts Down Six HBCUs

The FBI and District of Columbia city government have been working with the university about the attack, the university said.

The threats disrupted each campus and have led to police investigations.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent @StacyBrownMedia

Six more historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Monday, January 31.

The threats occurred at Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, Howard University in Washington, D.C., Bethune-Cookman University in Florida, Albany State University in Georgia, Bowie State University in Maryland, and Delaware State University.

Classes were canceled at five of the schools and students were told to remain in their dorm rooms until an all-clear is issued. University operations were also suspended until further notice.

A Washington Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to a CNN reporter that at Howard University the “scene has been cleared with no hazardous materials found.”

It’s the second time this month HBCUs have received bomb threats, effectively shutting down classes and operations.

On January 5, at least three HBCUs, including Howard University, received bomb threats. Nothing was found on any of the campuses that received threats, university officials said.

The story is developing.