Broward County Celebrates 50 Years of Honoring Its Pioneers at Annual Pioneer Day Awards Ceremony

Advertisement

Jim O. Hill, former Fort Lauderdale Assistant City Manager .

By Staff Writer

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL — Broward County proudly celebrated a remarkable milestone this past Saturday with its 50th Annual Pioneer Day Awards Ceremony, honoring the individuals whose lives, contributions, and dedication have helped shape the history and communities of Broward County.

Honorees in this exceptional class included Westside Gazette publisher Bobby R. Henry, Sr., nominated by the City of Fort Lauderdale for his civic engagement and activism in amplifying the voices of the Black community, challenging injustice, and fostering unity through truth and reconciliation. Bobby was represented in his absence by his son, Broderick; sisters Sonia and Elizabeth; and brother-in-law, Sylvester.

Other honorees included 104-year-old Frank Orilio, an Army veteran and musician, nominated by the City of Hollywood. When asked about his longevity, he replied, “Anyone can do it if you live long enough.”

Other honorees: James Gard, an 18 year volunteer with the Tradewinds and Atlantic Railroad at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek; Jack O’Connell, owner and founder of Runyon’s Restaurant in Coral Springs; Robert “Bo” Donly, a Dania volunteer and activist who chaired the Adopt-a-Highway litter removal program for Dania Beach Boulevard; William “Bill” Bamford, a retired Davie police lieutenant currently serving as chair of the Davie Budget Advisory Committee; Timothy “TJ” Eagan, a longtime Deerfield Beach resident who has volunteered with the Deerfield Beach Chamber of Commerce and Historical Society as a member of the Board of Directors; Tamara D. Bell, a strong proponent of community service, education, genealogy, and the preservation of family history in Broward County; Dodie Keith-Lazowick, honored for her philanthropic, civic, professional, and community service; Jane Moy and Jeanne Moy Kubetz, owners of Moy’s Chinese Restaurant on Young Circle and founders of American Bank of Hollywood; Vivette Sackaloo, a dedicated educator, community activist, and longtime resident of Lauderdale Lakes; Richard Kaplan, a dedicated public servant, real estate attorney, and former mayor of Lauderhill; Dr. Jack Doren, a community and civic activist involved in the renaissance and development of the City of Oakland Park; Audrey Kapuler, a longtime civic servant and community figure who served as a former assistant city manager for the City of Parkland; Jack McCluskey, who served on the Pasadena Lakes Homeowners Association board, followed by his election as vice mayor and commissioner for the City of Pembroke Pines until 1982; Edward G. Knight, who was instrumental in establishing the Plantation First National Bank, played a key role in developing the colonial-style City Hall in Plantation, and was recognized for his service as head of the United Way in the mid-1960s, including his active role as a board member of the Henderson Mental Health organization in Fort Lauderdale; Bob Hartman, civic founder, regional contributor, and visual historian of Southwest Ranches; James O. Hill, honored for his public service as assistant city manager, youth advocacy, and cultural preservation of the African American community in Fort Lauderdale; Mark Steven Young, honored for his love and preservation of the history of the West Park community, his daily civic involvement in West Park government, and his fervent desire to keep the community informed about changes in laws and ordinances; and Sharon Kerwick, nominated by the Wilton Manors Historical Society. Sharon successfully championed the establishment of arts, gifted, and computer magnet programs in the Broward County school system. Additionally, she spearheaded numerous landscaping initiatives, most notably coordinating a massive effort to plant more than 100 trees at Blanche Ely High School in 1983.

Presented in partnership with the Broward County Historic Preservation Board, consisting of seven board members, the Westside Gazette joins the Broward County Historic Preservation Board in this milestone celebration, recognizing the 21 aforementioned outstanding Broward County pioneers for their lasting contributions and important place in the county’s history.

The ceremony brought together families, friends, community leaders, mayors, city council members, and elected representatives from throughout Broward County. Each honoree was celebrated for the role they and their families have played in building, preserving, and strengthening the communities that make Broward County what it is today.