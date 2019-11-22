Broward County has a new Mayor

November 22, 2019 Carma Henry Feature, Local News 0
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

The Broward County Commissioners have elected the county’s new mayor,  Dale V.C. Holness., who accepted his oath to office on Tuesday as his son Daylan holds the bible while Bishop Henry Fernandez, Senior Pastor of The Faith Center managed the oath. Commissioner Holness who since 2010 has represented District 9, whose cities include Oakland Park, Plantation, Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill was Vice Mayor to Mayor Mark Bogen. In the tradition of Broward County , Holness succeeds Bogen and Commissioner Steve Geller of District 5 is the new Vice Mayor. Unlike Miami-Dade County, Broward doesn’t have an elected mayor, and they only serve a one-year term after being elected by the commission.

 

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 14551 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Be the first to comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.


    *