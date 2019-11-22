Broward County has a new Mayor

The Broward County Commissioners have elected the county’s new mayor, Dale V.C. Holness., who accepted his oath to office on Tuesday as his son Daylan holds the bible while Bishop Henry Fernandez, Senior Pastor of The Faith Center managed the oath. Commissioner Holness who since 2010 has represented District 9, whose cities include Oakland Park, Plantation, Lauderdale Lakes and Lauderhill was Vice Mayor to Mayor Mark Bogen. In the tradition of Broward County , Holness succeeds Bogen and Commissioner Steve Geller of District 5 is the new Vice Mayor. Unlike Miami-Dade County, Broward doesn’t have an elected mayor, and they only serve a one-year term after being elected by the commission.

