Broward Education Foundation Kick-Off Annual Back to School Supply Drive

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — (July 8, 2025) Broward Education Foundation, the only 501(c)3 charitable organization solely dedicated to serving students and teachers in Broward County Public Schools, will launch its annual Back to School Supply Drive on Monday, July 14, running through August 29, 2025.

Last year, the School Supply Drive generated over $2 million in essential supplies, benefitting more than 130,000 students across 195 schools and assisting more than 12,000 teachers throughout the district.

“Every contribution – whether financial or in the form of donated supplies – directly supports children in Broward County Title I schools, where basic school supplies are often out of reach,” said Dustin Jacobs, board chair of Broward Education Foundation. “This is why Broward Education Foundation is so important, we ensure all students start the school year equipped with the tools they need to succeed.”

According to the National Education Association, more than 90% of teachers spend an average of $800 of their own money on classroom supplies. “By providing students with the tools they need, we’re helping to build their confidence and self-esteem—both of which are essential for effective learning.”

“Every child deserves a fair chance at a quality education,” said James A. Knapp, President & CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “By providing students with the tools they need, we’re helping to build their confidence and self-esteem—both of which are essential for effective learning.”

Ways to Get Involved:

Request a free donation box for your workplace. Drop off collected supplies at the Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center or request a pickup.

Adopt a School: Sponsor a school and help provide backpacks filled with essential supplies.

Host a virtual drive: Encourage online donations at browardedfoundation.org/drive

o $250 provides art supplies for an entire classroom

o $100 supports a teacher with essential tools

o $25 equips a student with a fully stocked backpack

To support efforts, Broward Education Foundation offers a free School Supply Drive Tool Kit with tips and social media templates.

Most Needed School Supplies:

Backpacks, black composition books, crayons, pink erasers, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, hole punchers, 3”x5” index cards, markers, spiral notebooks (wide-ruled), loose-leaf paper, pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners, #2 pencils with erasers, mechanical pencils, black/blue pens, rulers, and child-safe scissors.

Donation Drop-Off Location:

Broward Education Foundation School Supply Center

2300 W. Copans Road, Bay #5, Pompano Beach, FL

To arrange a pickup, contact Hector Javier at 754-321-9020 or hector.javier@browardschools.com. To host a drive, reach out to mari-lee.baxter@browardschools.com.

About Broward Education Foundation

The nonprofit Broward Education Foundation aligns with Broward County Public Schools by providing grants for teachers who develop innovative curriculum that increases student outcomes; vitally needed school supplies for students and teachers; scholarships for qualified high school seniors; and support for programs and initiatives. Each year, Broward Education Foundation contributes more than $4 million to Broward County schools, serving as the catalyst for educational excellence. For information visit Broward Education Foundation, email BEFInfo@browardschools.com, like or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.