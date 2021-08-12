Broward Education Foundation Seeking Nominations for 2021 Hall of Fame Awards

Grads of Broward County Public Schools Who Demonstrate a Positive Community Impact and Champion Education are Eligible

By Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL–Broward Education Foundation, the only 501(c)3 charitable organization solely dedicated to serving students and teachers in Broward County Public Schools, announced it is accepting nominations for the annual 2021 Hall of Fame awards. The annual event recognizes graduates of Broward County Public Schools who have made significant contributions to the community, their profession and in education.

If you know of a deserving community luminary or a champion of education, please nominate at browardeducationfoundation.org/nominate / by August 31, 2021.

Honorees will be re-cognized in the following categories: Bravo! Award, presented to an alumnus who has made an indelible mark in the community; Outstanding Achievement Award, presented to alumni who have made significant achievements in any field; and Education Achievement Award, presented to alumni who have dedicated their careers to public education.

“We are proud to shine a light on significant achievements of these deserving and truly distinguished Broward County Public Schools graduates,” said Shea Ciriago, Broward Edu-cation Foundation Executive Director. “Each year we look forward to recognizing another group of remarkable leaders in our community.”

Previous distinguished winners have included Isaac Bruce, former NFL wide receiver and 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame recipient; Kevin Marcus Sylvester and Wil Baptiste, Black Violin hip-hop duo, Shane Strum, CEO of Broward Health; Keith Koenig, president and CEO of City Furniture; Lisa Scott Founds, president and CEO of Winterfest; U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian, Sector Commander and Captain of the Port, CG Sector Miami; Mark Howard, principal of Hallandale Magnet High School; Carletha B. Shaw-Rolle, Ph.D., educator and cadre director for Broward County Public Schools along with many others.

Broward Education Foundation’s Hall of Fame Awards were created in 2013 to recognize graduates of Broward County Public Schools who have distinguished themselves with contributions to the community, in education and have achieved success in their careers.

Reminiscent of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California, Broward’s distinguished alumni will be honored with large, en-graved granite stars on the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame” permanently located at the Broward County Public Schools District Office, 600 S.E. Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale.