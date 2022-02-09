Broward Education Foundation Welcomes  James A. Knapp as Director of Advancement

By Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE FL.— Broward Education Foundation, the only 501(c)3 directly supporting Broward County Public Schools, has named James A. Knapp as director of advancement. In this newly created position, Knapp will be responsible for creating and implementing fundraising and development initiatives and cultivating new and existing partnerships to drive the non-profit organization’s continued growth.

Knapp has experience developing comprehensive fundraising campaigns for educational institutions. Most recently, Knapp served as the associate vice president of development for Palm Beach Atlantic University where he led strategic initiatives and developed meaningful relationships and partnerships. Previously he was chief strategy officer for The Cushman School and spent seven years in various development and community positions at Florida International University.

“James has a deep understanding of how to fund educational programs, significant experience in the development process and access to influential connections throughout the community, all of which will be an asset to our team,” said Shea Ciriago, CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “He is enthusiastic about what we do and is eager to begin working to support the students and teachers in Broward County Public Schools.”

A resident of Pembroke Pines, Knapp earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and Master of Science in Higher Education Administration from Florida International University, where he was a linebacker on the football team and pitcher and outfielder for the baseball team. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration in Sports Administration from St. Thomas University in Miami.

Knapp serves on the board of the Miramar and Pembroke Pines Chamber of Commerce and is involved with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, South Florida Business Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Team Respect and Sports Business and Leadership Association, among others. He has participated in several leadership programs including Leadership Broward and has been recognized with numerous awards including 40 Under 40 by South Florida Business Journal.