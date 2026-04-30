Keep Going: What Perseverance Really Means for Teens

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By Jabari Bovell

Perseverance isn’t about being perfect—it’s about not giving up, even when things feel frustrating, slow, or unfair. For teens, that can show up in a lot of ways: struggling in a class, trying out for a team and not making it, dealing with personal problems, or just feeling stuck while everyone else seems to be moving ahead.

One of the hardest parts about perseverance is that progress doesn’t always show right away. You might study hard and still not get the grade you wanted. You might practice something over and over and still not feel like you’re improving. That can make it tempting to quit. But perseverance is about pushing through those moments, not because it’s easy, but because you believe things can get better.

A lot of people think successful people never fail, but the truth is they fail all the time—they just don’t stop. Every mistake, every setback, is part of the process. When you keep going, you’re building resilience, even if you don’t see the results yet. That strength carries over into everything else in your life.

Being a teen today can make perseverance even harder. Social media can make it seem like everyone else is winning all the time, which can mess with your confidence. But what you don’t see is the effort, the failures, and the behind-the-scenes struggles. Everyone has their own path, and comparing yours to someone else’s only makes it harder to stay focused.

Perseverance doesn’t mean doing everything alone, either. It’s okay to ask for help, to take breaks, and to change your approach if something isn’t working. What matters is that you don’t give up on yourself. Even small steps forward count.

At the end of the day, perseverance is about trusting that your effort matters. It’s choosing to keep going, even when things feel tough, and believing that where you are now isn’t where you’ll always be.