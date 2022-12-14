Broward Education Foundation’s Publix Super Markets Charities 2022 BIG 10 Hall of Fame Awards Honored Exceptional Business, Community and Education Leaders

December 14, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0
Broward Education Foundation’s 2022 Hall of Fame Awards honorees Brett Atkinson, Chip LaMarca. Stacy Ritter, Eric Jones Jr., Eric Chisem, Wanda E. Haynes and Dr. Lisa Milenkovic
Dillard High School Cheer Team

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Now in its 40th year of supporting teachers and students, Broward Education Foundation recognized distinguished leaders in business, education and the community who are alumni of Broward County Public Schools during the 10th annual Publix Super Markets Charities 2022 BIG 10 Hall of Fame Awards presented by Memorial Healthcare System.

“This year is particularly noteworthy because the Foundation is celebrating 40 years of supporting teachers and students in Broward Schools. The Hall of Fame Awards, now in its 10th year, are a testament to the outstanding graduates from our public schools and the teachers who had such a positive impact on their lives,” said Broward Education Foundation Board Chair Jean McIntyre. “It is an honor to recognize these dedicated leaders, mentors, and role models.”

Eric Jones, Jr., recipient of the JM Family Enterprise, Inc. Bravo! Award and Lisa Davis, JM Family Enterprise, Inc.

The recipient of the JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Bravo! Award is Eric Jones, Jr., an armed services veteran who is a senior pastor and founder of the Koinonia Worship Center & Village. He served as mayor of the City of West Park for 15 years and is a 1965 graduate of Attucks High School.

Community leaders who received the Office Depot Community Achievement Award for significant accomplishments in any field were:

Brett Atkinson, South Florida President of Moss Construction and Nova High School graduate, class of 1989

Florida State Representative Chip LaMarca, President and founder of The LaMarca Group and Northeast High School graduate, class of 1986

Stacy Ritter, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale and Piper High School graduate, class of 1978

Recipients of the Broward Teachers Union Education Achievement Award for their dedication to a career in public education were:

 

Recipient of the Broward Teachers Union Education Achievement Award honoree Wanda Haynes, Village Elementary School Principal, celebrating with family, friends, and colleagues

Eric Chisem, Talent Acquisition and Operations Director for Broward County Public Schools and Dillard High School graduate, class of 1993

Wanda E Haynes, Village Elementary School Principal and Nova High School graduate, class of 1985

Lisa Milenkovic, STEM+Computer Science Curriculum Supervisor for Broward County Public Schools and Coral Springs High School graduate, class of 1981

“To hear stories from our honorees about the teachers, coaches, and counselors in Broward County Public Schools that helped them along the way is so inspiring,” said Shea Ciriago, CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “They are all so passionate about giving back, particularly when it comes to students. We are here to support our students and the teachers who can sometimes literally change the course of a student’s path by being in their life.”

 

Nova High School Titan Mascot leads the BIG 10 Hall of Fame Distinguished Alumni Parade with the Dillard High School Cheer Team that kicked off the evening’s festivities

The 2022 honorees are also honored with a large, engraved granite star on the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame” permanently located at the Broward County Public Schools district office, 600 S.E. Third Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

 

Daina Sanders with Broward Teachers Union and Eric Chisem, Talent Acquisition and Operations Director for Broward County Public Schools

Joining Publix Super Markets Charities, Memorial Healthcare System, BrightStar Credit Union, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Office Depot and Broward Teachers Union, were additional partners including, Moss Construction, Bank of America, LEGO Construction, Broward Health, Charter Schools of Excellence and Humana.

 

About Carma Henry 20966 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Broward Education Foundation Honors All-Star Distinguished Alumni of Broward County Public Schools

December 16, 2021 Carma Henry Local News 0

A nationally renowned punk-pop band, a Pembroke Pines elected official, a South Florida cable industry leader and doctor who is also an author, a professor, and an entrepreneur were among the distinguished Broward County high school alumni honored by Broward Education Foundation during the Publix Super Markets Charities 2021 “Hall of Fame Awards” presented by Memorial Healthcare System. The award ceremony was hosted on Thursday, December 2 on Nova High School’s Pat McQuaid Field in Davie. […]

Local News

Broward Education Foundation Partnered with Office Depot to Help Wilton Manors Elementary IB World School Students Start Proud! with 1,000 Supply-Filled Backpacks             

August 25, 2021 Carma Henry Local News 0

   On Thursday, Aug. 19, Office Depot, in partnership with Broward Education Foundation, distributed 1,000 brand-new backpacks to students at Wilton Manors Elementary IB World School, a Title I school in the heart of Broward County. During the Start Proud®  event, students received brand new backpacks filled with school supplies to help them feel confident, prepared and proud as they embark on a new school year. […]

Local News

‘Senior Send-Off’ Provided High School Graduates Who Have Experienced Housing Instability with Dorm Essentials

June 15, 2022 Carma Henry Local News 0

Broward Education Foundation in collaboration with Destination Dorm, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Broward County Public Schools Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (HEART) and Immanuel Temple Church delivered dorm essentials to Broward County public high school graduating seniors who have experienced housing instability or extreme adversity, during the recent drive-through Senior Send-Off celebration. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*