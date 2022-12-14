Broward Education Foundation’s Publix Super Markets Charities 2022 BIG 10 Hall of Fame Awards Honored Exceptional Business, Community and Education Leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Now in its 40th year of supporting teachers and students, Broward Education Foundation recognized distinguished leaders in business, education and the community who are alumni of Broward County Public Schools during the 10th annual Publix Super Markets Charities 2022 BIG 10 Hall of Fame Awards presented by Memorial Healthcare System.

“This year is particularly noteworthy because the Foundation is celebrating 40 years of supporting teachers and students in Broward Schools. The Hall of Fame Awards, now in its 10th year, are a testament to the outstanding graduates from our public schools and the teachers who had such a positive impact on their lives,” said Broward Education Foundation Board Chair Jean McIntyre. “It is an honor to recognize these dedicated leaders, mentors, and role models.”

The recipient of the JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Bravo! Award is Eric Jones, Jr., an armed services veteran who is a senior pastor and founder of the Koinonia Worship Center & Village. He served as mayor of the City of West Park for 15 years and is a 1965 graduate of Attucks High School.

Community leaders who received the Office Depot Community Achievement Award for significant accomplishments in any field were:

Brett Atkinson, South Florida President of Moss Construction and Nova High School graduate, class of 1989

Florida State Representative Chip LaMarca, President and founder of The LaMarca Group and Northeast High School graduate, class of 1986

Stacy Ritter, CDME, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale and Piper High School graduate, class of 1978

Recipients of the Broward Teachers Union Education Achievement Award for their dedication to a career in public education were:

Eric Chisem, Talent Acquisition and Operations Director for Broward County Public Schools and Dillard High School graduate, class of 1993

Wanda E Haynes, Village Elementary School Principal and Nova High School graduate, class of 1985

Lisa Milenkovic, STEM+Computer Science Curriculum Supervisor for Broward County Public Schools and Coral Springs High School graduate, class of 1981

“To hear stories from our honorees about the teachers, coaches, and counselors in Broward County Public Schools that helped them along the way is so inspiring,” said Shea Ciriago, CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “They are all so passionate about giving back, particularly when it comes to students. We are here to support our students and the teachers who can sometimes literally change the course of a student’s path by being in their life.”

The 2022 honorees are also honored with a large, engraved granite star on the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame” permanently located at the Broward County Public Schools district office, 600 S.E. Third Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Joining Publix Super Markets Charities, Memorial Healthcare System, BrightStar Credit Union, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Office Depot and Broward Teachers Union, were additional partners including, Moss Construction, Bank of America, LEGO Construction, Broward Health, Charter Schools of Excellence and Humana.