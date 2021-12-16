Broward Education Foundation Honors All-Star Distinguished Alumni of Broward County Public Schools

Publix Super Markets Charities 2021 “Hall of Fame Awards” presented by Memorial Healthcare System hits a homer for education

Submitted by Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA — A nationally renowned punk-pop band, a Pembroke Pines elected official, a South Florida cable industry leader and doctor who is also an author, a professor, and an entrepreneur were among the distinguished Broward County high school alumni honored by Broward Education Foundation during the Publix Super Markets Charities 2021 “Hall of Fame Awards” presented by Memorial Healthcare System. The award ceremony was hosted on Thursday, December 2 on Nova High School’s Pat McQuaid Field in Davie.

Guests enjoyed a fun-filled, baseball-themed evening complete with delicious ballpark bites and beverages under the glow of the state-of-the-art Jumbotron, safely socially distanced on lawn chairs, blankets and bleachers. Honorees arrived in customized golf carts to fanfare led by Nova High’s Titan Baseball Team, Drumline, Cheer Squad, JROTC and Choir.

“We are always inspired by the caliber of our Hall of Fame honorees and this year’s line-up is indeed an all-star team,” said Broward Education Foundation Board Chair Tim Curtin. “These MVPs consistently demonstrate their exceptional leadership, passion and commitment to education and our community.”

Broward Education Foundation’s 2021 Hall of Fame honorees included:

Accepting the JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Bravo! Award were national recording artists and punk-pop band New Found Glory, recognized for their positive impact on youth across the country. Notably, the hometown favorites headlined and organized a benefit concert for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy victims, raising more than $118,000. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas and J.P. Taravella High School grads have amassed a national cult following and are known for their high-energy performances.

Leaders receiving the Bank of America Community Achievement Award for their impact in the community were:

Cindy Stoddart Cooper, cable industry and public relations leader, philanthropist and Northeast High School graduate, class of 1977

Thomas Good, Jr., vice mayor of Pembroke Pines and assistant city manager of the City of Deerfield Beach, U.S. Navy veteran and Cooper City High School graduate, class of 1977

Dr. Katrina Davis-Kennedy, nurse practitioner, professor, author, entrepreneur and Dillard High School of the Performing Arts graduate, class of 1999

Recipients of the Office Depot Education Achievement Award for their dedication to a career in public education are:

Mary Barba, assistant director at Sheridan Technical College and High School and Cooper City High School graduate, class of 1981

Antonio Burgess, Broward County Public Schools educator and Dillard High School graduate, class of 2003

Debra Hixon, Broward County School Board member and educator and South Broward High School graduate, class of 1984

“This year’s Hall of Fame Awards ceremony was a home run by any standard,” said Shea Ciriago, CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “We covered all our bases, hosting an unforgettable baseball-themed celebration with an impressive roster of 2021 Broward Education Foundation Hall of Famers.”

Reminiscent of California’s Hollywood Walk of Fame, Broward’s distinguished alumni were honored with a large, engraved granite star on the BrightStar Credit Union “Walk of Fame” permanently located at the Broward County Public Schools district office, 600 S.E. Third Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

In addition to Publix Super Markets Charities, Memorial Healthcare System and BrightStar Credit Union, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Bank of America and Office Depot, additional partners included Broward Teachers Union, T-Mobile Work Perks and Comcast.