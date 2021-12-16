Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Submitted by Layla Davidson

One person died and around 13 others were injured after shots were fired during a vigil in a Houston suburb where 50 people were gathered, police said. As the individuals were releasing balloons, a vehicle approached, and someone began to shoot in the crowd. A fight broke out at a nearby hospital once the victims were transported. Officers are still trying to gather more information on the victims and find possible suspects.