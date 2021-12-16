One person died and around 13 others were injured after shots were fired during a vigil in a Houston suburb where 50 people were gathered

One person died and around 13 others were injured after shots were fired during a vigil in a Houston suburb where 50 people were gathered, police said. As the individuals were releasing balloons, a vehicle approached, and someone began to shoot in the crowd. A fight broke out at a nearby hospital once the victims were transported. Officers are still trying to gather more information on the victims and find possible suspects.

 

