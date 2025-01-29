Broward Health Foundation Announces Mark Kent As New Chair of its Board Of Directors

Advertisement

By Lineth Fernandez

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Health Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Kent as the new Chair of its Board of Directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark as our new board chairman,” said Don Eachus, president of the Broward Health Foundation. “His exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to healthcare and lifelong dedication to philanthropy will undoubtedly elevate the Foundation’s mission and support its continued success.”

As chair, Kent will guide the Board in enhancing philanthropic support for the Broward Health Foundation’s critical programs and services. A long-time supporter and board member of the Foundation, Kent has made a lasting impact with significant contributions, including a generous $500,000 donation to cover housing expenses for Broward Health’s Graduate Medical Education residents from Meharry Medical College in the 2023 academic year.

“Broward Health is a tremendous asset to our community. Both professionally and personally, I’ve witnessed the progress the system has made and the undeniable growth and success they are enjoying under Shane Strum’s leadership,” said Kent. “As a resident of Broward County, I consider it an honor to be part of that team through my work with the board and am thrilled to assume the role of chair for the Broward Health Foundation.”

Kent’s commitment to philanthropy began as a teen, inspired by his church, St. James Lutheran, which helped Cuban families relocate to the U.S. He furthered his efforts by volunteering on mission trips to Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and other locations. Over the years, he has contributed over $10,000,000 to various charity’s including disaster relief, foster children, college scholarships, and various health causes, in addition to serving on multiple charitable boards.

Known to be a serial entrepreneur, Kent successfully founded three startup companies which he sold to Cano Health where he currently serves as the CEO, having led the organization through a very challenging period. A trained nurse, Kent holds an MBA from Purdue University, Six Sigma Master Black Belt certification from the University of Michigan and is a fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Medical Group Management Association.

As the fundraising arm of Broward Health, the Broward Health Foundation has recently enabled the health system to invest in a new $5.5 million MRI suite, new simulation lab for students and clinical staff and will be announcing several new initiatives in the coming months. To continue successfully funding similar projects, Kent’s leadership will be instrumental as he works to advance the Broward Health Foundation’s fundraising efforts.

“The Foundation’s work is critical to Broward Health’s success,” said Kent. “I am committed to increasing major gifts, helping craft a capital campaign and much more during my tenure as chair to further Broward Health’s mission to be a champion for a healthier community.”