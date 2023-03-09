BROWARD HEALTH WELCOMES SECRETARY BRANHAM AND FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY TO DISCUSS ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE IMPACT IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Submitted by Fernandez Lineth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Less than a year after joining Broward Health for the signing of the Ramping up Education of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia for You (READY) Act, Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham returned to Broward County today to open further dialogue on how the state of Florida – and Broward County as its hub – could continue leading efforts for research, education and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, while also addressing the growing needs of Alzheimer’s caregivers.

In addition to the secretary and members from Elder Affairs, leaders from Broward Health and Florida Atlantic University, were on hand to learn more about what initiatives the Department of Elder Affairs is driving and how the two health systems can play a role in collaborating in Alzheimer’s care.

More than half-a-million Floridians are currently living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to jump by 24% in just two years. In addition, almost one million Floridians are currently caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease.

While Secretary Branham, physicians and health leaders affirmed that caring for impacted individuals is the first priority, they also reiterated the need for more research. Both Broward Heath and Florida Atlantic University are currently participating in a clinical trial, in partnership with Insightec, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of using focused ultrasound to disrupt the blood-brain barrier in patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease, potentially enabling amyloid plaque, which has long been a suspected cause of Alzheimer’s, to be reduced.

To learn more about the clinical trial, visit BrowardHealth.org/pages/AlzheimersTrial .

